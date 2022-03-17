Cabo Fish Taco, Café Beignet RVA, Hatch Local Food Hall & more restaurants heading to Richmond

The pandemic may have put a cramp in our dining plans, but the spring is bringing a welcome infusion of new hot spots to RVA.
Get hungry for these restaurants coming to Richmond.
Acacia Mid-Town: The Richmond classic is getting a new location and new spin with a focus on fresh food at Libble Mill – Midtown.
BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese: Gourmet Mac & Cheese coming to Arthur Ashe Boulevard. https://www.bigwifesmac.com/
Blue Habanero Street Tacos & Tequila: Third location of a Cleveland-based restaurant coming to the former Strawberry Street Café space. https://bluehabanerocleveland.com/
Brass Tap Beer Bar: Craft beer and food coming to Libbie Mill – Midtown. https://www.brasstapbeerbar.com/
Brun: Full-service restaurant, cigar bar and lounge opening very soon in the old Bogart’s space on Lombardy in the Fan. https://brunexperience.com/
Cabo Fish Taco: The Virginia and North Carolina baja-inspired Mexican restaurant is opening in the Summit at Scott’s Addition. https://www.cabofishtaco.com/rva/
Café Beignet RVA: Beignets coming to the old Carmela’s space in the 17th Street Market. https://cafebeignetrva.com/
Conejo: House-milled heirloom corn and flour tortillas, ceviches, classic antojitos, tacos, mezcals and tequilas, craft cocktails, and signature margaritas coming to Westhampton Commons at Patterson and Libbie. https://conejococina.com/
Cure: Medicinal-themed neighborhood bar coming to the old F.W. Sullivan’s space in the Fan.
Hatch Local Food Hall: 7 restaurants, a coffee bar, a full service Bar, and curated market with outdoor dining and event space opening soon in Manchester. https://www.hatchlocalfoodhall.com/
Jubilee: High-end diner from chef Mike Lindsey of Lillie Pearl in the old Wildcraft Focaccia space at 1303 Hull St. in Mahcnester.
Papi’s: South Beach comes to Richmond with this restaurant and nightclub in the former home of Billy Jack’s Shack at 1407 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Slip.
Torchy’s Tacos: Texas-based taqueria opening one location in the Carytown Exchange shopping center at 3550 W. Cary St., and a second loation at 11120 W. Broad St. in Short Pump.
Megan Marconyak has been enthusiastically devouring every fresh flavor she can find and capturing it in writing for over 15 years. Drool along with her dining adventures and send her your #RVADine tips on Instagram @MeganMarcoStyle.