Cabo Fish Taco, Café Beignet RVA, Hatch Local Food Hall & more restaurants heading to Richmond

The pandemic may have put a cramp in our dining plans, but the spring is bringing a welcome infusion of new hot spots to RVA.

Get hungry for these restaurants coming to Richmond.

Acacia Mid-Town: The Richmond classic is getting a new location and new spin with a focus on fresh food at Libble Mill – Midtown.

BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese: Gourmet Mac & Cheese coming to Arthur Ashe Boulevard. https://www.bigwifesmac.com/

Blue Habanero Street Tacos & Tequila: Third location of a Cleveland-based restaurant coming to the former Strawberry Street Café space. https://bluehabanerocleveland.com/

Brass Tap Beer Bar: Craft beer and food coming to Libbie Mill – Midtown. https://www.brasstapbeerbar.com/

Brun: Full-service restaurant, cigar bar and lounge opening very soon in the old Bogart’s space on Lombardy in the Fan. https://brunexperience.com/

Cabo Fish Taco: The Virginia and North Carolina baja-inspired Mexican restaurant is opening in the Summit at Scott’s Addition. https://www.cabofishtaco.com/rva/

Café Beignet RVA: Beignets coming to the old Carmela’s space in the 17th Street Market. https://cafebeignetrva.com/

Conejo: House-milled heirloom corn and flour tortillas, ceviches, classic antojitos, tacos, mezcals and tequilas, craft cocktails, and signature margaritas coming to Westhampton Commons at Patterson and Libbie. https://conejococina.com/

Cure: Medicinal-themed neighborhood bar coming to the old F.W. Sullivan’s space in the Fan.

Hatch Local Food Hall: 7 restaurants, a coffee bar, a full service Bar, and curated market with outdoor dining and event space opening soon in Manchester. https://www.hatchlocalfoodhall.com/

Jubilee: High-end diner from chef Mike Lindsey of Lillie Pearl in the old Wildcraft Focaccia space at 1303 Hull St. in Mahcnester.

Papi’s: South Beach comes to Richmond with this restaurant and nightclub in the former home of Billy Jack’s Shack at 1407 E. Cary St. in Shockoe Slip.

Torchy’s Tacos: Texas-based taqueria opening one location in the Carytown Exchange shopping center at 3550 W. Cary St., and a second loation at 11120 W. Broad St. in Short Pump.