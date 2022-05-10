Cabo Fish Taco now open in Scott’s Addition

Baja, California-style restaurant Cabo Fish Taco in Richmond hosted a soft opening last weekend and is now open with limited hours.

The fish taco spot with two other Virginia locations — in Blacksburg and Roanoke — is in The Summit at Scott's Addition (3022 W. Broad St., cabofishtaco.com) from franchisers Corey Harris and Matt Karfakis.

The interior reflects the neighborhood with a vibrant industrial vibe featuring colorful murals, albums on the wall and lights made from old skateboards.

As the name implies, the menu focuses on fusing fresh West Coast-style Mexican cuisine with California flavors.

When we popped by the soft opening, standouts were creamy Baja shrimp and lump crab dip served with pita points; buffalo shrimp tacos with a zippy sauce that was balanced by guacamole and cilantro white sauce; and, of course, beer-battered whitefish tacos featuring fresh chunks of fish that were crispy without overly thick breading.

There are also over a dozen types of margaritas, ranging from El Cheapo, made with house tequila, triple sec, house mix and a splash of orange juice, to the Angry Amigo featuring a double shot of Pepe Lopez silver tequila, triple sec, house mix and jalapenos.