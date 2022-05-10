 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cabo Fish Taco now open in Scott’s Addition

Baja, California-style restaurant Cabo Fish Taco in Richmond hosted a soft opening last weekend and is now open with limited hours.

The fish taco spot with two other Virginia locations — in Blacksburg and Roanoke — is in The Summit at Scott's Addition (3022 W. Broad St., cabofishtaco.com) from franchisers Corey Harris and Matt Karfakis.

The interior reflects the neighborhood with a vibrant industrial vibe featuring colorful murals, albums on the wall and lights made from old skateboards.

As the name implies, the menu focuses on fusing fresh West Coast-style Mexican cuisine with California flavors.

When we popped by the soft opening, standouts were creamy Baja shrimp and lump crab dip served with pita points; buffalo shrimp tacos with a zippy sauce that was balanced by guacamole and cilantro white sauce; and, of course, beer-battered whitefish tacos featuring fresh chunks of fish that were crispy without overly thick breading.

There are also over a dozen types of margaritas, ranging from El Cheapo, made with house tequila, triple sec, house mix and a splash of orange juice, to the Angry Amigo featuring a double shot of Pepe Lopez silver tequila, triple sec, house mix and jalapenos.

Megan Marconyak has been devouring every fresh flavor she can find and capturing it in writing for over 15 years. Drool along with her dining adventures and send her your #RVADine tips on Instagram @MeganMarcoStyle.

