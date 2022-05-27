Capital One adopts hybrid work model

With more than 13,000 employees in Richmond, Capital One is striving to satisfy its mission to “change banking for good” by modifying certain business practices and supporting its staff.

By the close of 2021, the company had announced that a hybrid work model would be available for a significant majority of its more than 44,000 U.S. associates. Depending on the position, staff are able to either work exclusively from home or divide hours between home and office.

“We heard directly and through surveys that associates want more individual flexibility and personal choice about where, when and how they work,” says Angela Solomon, a Capital One spokeswoman. “In fact, 98% of Capital One associates wanted to incorporate virtual work into their regular schedules.”

Also in 2021, Capital One expanded mental wellness support, providing targeted behavioral health programming to assist associates with stress related to the pandemic, to race-based trauma, and to the transition to at-home work. The company also added a virtual tutoring benefit to help associates’ children stay on track through learning disruptions. So far, more than 14,000 hours of virtual tutoring have been claimed.

Another new program allows associates on participating teams to claim one day a month for their own purpose without it counting as vacation time. Employees use “Invest in Yourself Days” to learn a new skill, spend time with family or simply relax.

“For those who prefer guidance, every month [there’s] a curated list of ideas … to help them plan their day,” Solomon says. “It’s whatever helps them recharge.”

Capital One also encourages employees to connect with their communities through company-supported partnerships with nonprofit organizations that provide services designed to help individuals improve their financial stability. The nonprofits might help seniors file for tax refunds or provide résumé guidance for people entering the workforce.

In 2020, the company doubled down on socioeconomic mobility supports, creating an “impact initiative” to generate economic growth in low- and moderate-income communities. In the first three quarters of 2021, Capital One gave $48 million in response to grant requests; associates volunteered more than 90,800 hours of their time with hands-on assistance.

Just for fun, Capital One instituted a “Battle of the Binge Watching,” an online bracket-style competition in which associates vote for their favorite guilty-pleasure TV shows.

Created during the pandemic — “when we all watched too much ‘Tiger King,’” Solomon says — the competition provides associates points they can translate to dollars and donate to those nonprofit partners. The second year of competition concluded in April.