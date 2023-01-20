 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Capital One cuts over 1,000 jobs in tech

Capital One

Capital One is the region's largest private employer. Its main campus is in Goochland County.

 Richmond Times-Dispatch

General Assembly activity; Local family on game show; Top 5 this week

Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated hundreds of technology roles, according to multiple reports Friday.

More than 1,100 employees were impacted, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the story. Reports say that cuts were made in the company's division focused on the "agile" delivery of technology.

It is unclear at the moment if any roles in the Richmond area were affected by the cuts.

Capital One is the area's largest private employer with a reported 22,000 employees at its West Creek Campus in Goochland County as of April 2022.

This is a developing story.

Google is laying off 12,000 workers, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. The Silicon Valley giant's CEO Sundar Pichai shared the news Friday in an email to staff that was also posted on the company's news blog. He said that the company has hired for "periods of dramatic growth" over the past two years but that was a "different economic reality than the one we face today." He said the layoffs reflect a "rigorous review" that Google carried out of product areas and functions.

