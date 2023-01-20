Capital One cuts over 1,000 jobs in tech

Capital One Financial Corp. eliminated hundreds of technology roles, according to multiple reports Friday.
More than 1,100 employees were impacted, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the story. Reports say that cuts were made in the company's division focused on the "agile" delivery of technology.
It is unclear at the moment if any roles in the Richmond area were affected by the cuts.
Capital One is the area's largest private employer with a reported 22,000 employees at its West Creek Campus in Goochland County as of April 2022.
This is a developing story.
