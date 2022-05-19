Capital One Financial Corp. will return to U.S. offices in hybrid model on Sept. 6

Capital One Financial Corp. is planning a full reopening of its U.S. offices in a hybrid work model on Sept. 6, CEO Richard Fairbanks announced Wednesday. The financial services and credit card giant is the Richmond region's largest private employer.

"We are intentionally choosing a date that provides ample time for associates to plan and prepare for their transition to our hybrid model," Fairbanks said in a statement. "For those ready to return to in-person work sooner, our offices are open on a voluntary basis."

"We also are providing significant notice because we know we have a lot of work to do on how we bring hybrid to life," he added. "That includes making sure we have the work spaces, technology and norms around where and how associates work to make hybrid effective and empowering."

In the Richmond area, McLean-based Capital One employs about 13,000 workers at its campus in the West Creek office park in Goochland County, offices in Henrico County and data center in Chesterfield County. It also has two Capital One Cafe banking locations.

Fairbanks said on Sept. 6 the company expects access to its building and campuses to be open to all employees. The company plans on requiring regular testing for employees who do not provide proof of vaccination against COVID.

"We will share more details on our testing policy later this summer," Fairbanks said.

As the September reopening date approaches, the company plans to continue monitoring the health environment and the state of COVID in the communities where Capital One operates, Fairbanks said. If health conditions do not support a safe opening, the company is prepared to delay the reopening, Fairbanks said.

Capital One has delayed planned hybrid reopenings twice, from September 2021 to November 2021, and then indefinitely when the company announced its decision to postpone again in October 2021.

As it stands now, the company's hybrid work model will involve employees working virtually from their homes or "wherever they work best" on Mondays and Fridays. However, Capital One offices will be open with "limited services for associates who seek to come in for independent and heads-down work."

On Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Capital One offices will be fully open. The company strongly encourages its employees to come into the office on those days and "spend meaningful time there in collaboration with colleagues."

However, the company said it will respect individual flexibility and preferences of employees. In-office attendance will not be mandatory on specific days or over specific periods. "We will continue to support fully-remote exceptions with senior executive approval."