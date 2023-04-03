Capital One is moving to require that its workers spend more time at their physical offices. According to Capital One, company-wide guidance has been made to have teams work in-person on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays starting May 2.

The shift to more in-person work is in line with decisions made by a lot of other large companies across the country. Amazon and Apple are two larger companies that have decided to bring back employees for in-person work, while such firms as Goldman Sachs, Unilever and Coinbase have gone back a full five days per week.

Capital One is headquartered in McLean, but is the Richmond area’s largest private employer with a reported 13,000 employees at its West Creek campus in Goochland County as of April 2022.

The company announced in 2021 that it was welcoming a future as a hybrid work company, writing in a blog post that remote work was no longer a niche opportunity, but a method that “works at a large scale in the mainstream.” Capital One offices were fully opened from Tuesdays through Thursdays to accommodate in-person work.

The company is now taking a firmer stance on that guidance by having teams make those midweek days in-person.

“When we first shared that Capital One would become a hybrid work company in May of 2021, we talked about how our office environment would need to have an appropriate threshold scale to be effective — essentially, enough of our colleagues would need to be in the office together at the same time in order to make the overall experience enjoyable and in-person collaboration effective,” Capital One said in a statement to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “Since then, we’ve surveyed associates and heard from them that the number one thing that would make their in-office experiences more valuable would be seeing more of their colleagues on-site.”

Associates working in the hybrid model are asked to spend half of their time in-person, with Mondays and Fridays set as “virtual days” across the company.

“We are a company that both cherishes personal flexibility and takes pride in its vibrant in-person culture and, as was true before the pandemic, expectations of being in the office will be balanced with personal life flexibility,” the statement said.

