Capital One's Innovation Center renamed after late executive Michael Wassmer

A startup incubator and collaborative workspace in Richmond was recently renamed for the late Capital One executive Michael Wassmer.

Capital One’s 1717 Innovation Center — at 1717 E. Cary St. in Richmond — will soon bear the name of the company’s former president of the consumer credit card division. Wassmer was a driving force behind the innovation center’s creation. He died suddenly in June at the age of 52.

It is now called The Michael Wassmer Innovation Center. The center itself has been a starting place for dozens of companies since opening in 2018 and continues to foster around 40 more.

The 1717 Innovation Center’s story dates to 2016, when a small group of Capital One employees pitched the idea for a startup incubator after seeing other cities be successful with similar models. Wassmer then led the center’s creation.

In a June statement announcing Wassmer’s passing, Capital One Chairman and CEO Rich Fairbank called Wassmer a “pioneer, an innovator and a leader.”

Wassmer was one of the company’s early leaders, joining as an analyst in 1994 before leading the company’s UK business, Mainstreet Card business and Branded Card Business before rising to president of Capital One’s U.S. card division in 2016.

He served on a number of nonprofit boards, including the Friends Association for Care and Protection of Children, The Faison Center, and the Full Circle Grief Center, as well as pushing for the 1717 Innovation Center.

At the building’s dedication ceremony this month, Wassmer’s wife, Andrea, announced the launch of the Michael Wassmer Foundation, whose mission is to honor his legacy through scholarships to young adults.

“[Michael] and I shared a commitment to make a lasting difference in our adopted hometown of Richmond,” said Andrea Wassmer, president of The Michael Wassmer Foundation. “Our family misses Mike tremendously, but we are excited to honor him by granting significant need-based college scholarships to local students through The Michael Wassmer Foundation.”

More than $1.3 million has already been committed to the foundation, including $350,000 in seed funding from Capital One plus significant funding from the family.

The foundation plans to grant several need-based scholarships to Richmond-area high school seniors beginning in the spring. Recipients will get $7,500 annually for up to four years to a maximum of $30,000 if they maintain a 2.5 GPA. Applications are now being accepted.