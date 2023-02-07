2011

Will Boland, Michael Bor and Aaron Montgomery found CarLotz. Its first store opens off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

2012

Henrico County location opens and new service targeting corporations looking to sell leased or fleet vehicles is added.

2014

Completes $5 million capital raise to fund new store locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland and Georgia. Has two locations in Richmond one and in Hampton Roads.

2016

Expands into North Carolina with stores in Charlotte and Greensboro.

2017

Completes $30 million capital raise through TRP Capital Partners to fund national expansion.

2018

Listed on Inc. Magazine annual list of the nation’s top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies.

2019

Founding members Will Boland and Aaron Montgomery leave company.

2020

Announces $827 million deal that would lead to its listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol LOTZ. Has eight locations in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and Texas and its website with more than 2,300 vehicles for sale.

January 2021

Begins program to double number of locations in a year, with as many as 16 new hub locations before the end of the year. Becomes a publicly traded company trading under LOTZ with a market capitalization of $1.3 billion and around 45 total employees.

February 2021

Hubs open in the Seattle area and in Orlando, Florida.

March 2021

Fourth location in Virginia opens, in Charlottesville.

May 2021

Shares decline sharply, falling 62% since going public. Company cut revenue and profit outlook after corporate vehicle sourcing partner “paused” consignments to CarLotz amid a surge in wholesale vehicle prices and new-car chip shortages.

June 2021

Moves corporate headquarters from Manchester to a 20,700-square-foot space in Scott's Addition on West Moore Street in the HandCraft Cleaners building.

March 2022

Lev Peker, the former chief executive for CarParts.com, replaces founding CEO and Chairman Michael Bor.

June 2022

Announces the closure of 11 dealership stores, representing half of its locations and a workforce reduction of 25% to 30%.

August 2022

Plans announced for CarLotz to merge with Shift Technologies, a San Francisco-based online car retailer.

December 2022

Merger is complete. The new company is headquartered in San Francisco and trades under Shift's ticker symbol, “SFT."