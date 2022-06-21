CarLotz closing half of stores, cutting workforce

Richmond-based CarLotz is closing 11 dealership stores, which represents half of its locations, "as part of a strategic review of the business, with cash preservation and future profitable growth as key determining factors," the company announced Tuesday. The workforce also is being reduced by 25% to 30%.

"The company will focus on growing the remaining hubs which it believes will produce, in combination, the highest future growth potential, highest profit potential, and the most attractive sourcing opportunities," CarLotz said in a statement.

The company, which sells used vehicles on consignment and splits the profits with the owners, started in 2011 with a store off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. A Henrico County location opened a year later, reaching 22 hubs by this year. The company went public in 2021.

In March, it was announced CEO Michael Bor would be replaced as CEO. Sales had fallen below expectations amid ongoing supply-chain issues.

“Over the last 12 months, our sourcing has been challenged. Growing our mix of consumer sourced vehicles is a priority to complement our retail remarketing sourcing channel and reduce our reliance on auctions," said Lev Peker, who took Bor's place as chief executive, in a statement. "We believe the closures should allow us to improve sourcing across a smaller hub base and focus on the productivity and efficiency of the remaining hubs."

Locations closing are San Antonio; Plano, Texas; Mobile, Alabama; Lynnwood, Washington; Nashville, Tennessee; Lilburn, Georgia; Bakersfield, California; Clearwater and Merritt Island, Florida; and Highland Park and O'Fallon, Illinois.

"While decisions that impact our teammates are not taken lightly and are not easy, we believe the hub closures are a necessary step to help improve the Company’s financial performance. We greatly appreciate all our teammates have done for CarLotz and are committed to help support them through this transition,” Peker said.

Three locations with executed leases also will not be opened, the company said.

The closures are expected to be complete by July 8, saving about $12 million, the company said.