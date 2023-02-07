Just over two years after going public, the CarLotz brand is exiting the Richmond area as announced by Shift Technologies, which merged with the company in December.

The remaining CarLotz locations will be rebranded as Shift.

San Francisco-based Shift cited a focus on “reaching profitability” as a rationale for exiting its East Coast operations that were acquired as part of the merger late last year. The move immediately closed three stores Thursday; one in Midlothian and two in Charlotte and Greensboro, North Carolina.

The West Coast company runs an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. Over the past few months, Shift has adapted its business model by adding in-person selling back to its operations in the West.

“After thoughtful consideration, we determined it was in the best interest of the company to exit the East Coast CarLotz presence,” said Jeff Clementz, Shift’s CEO in a statement. “As we remain laser-focused on reaching profitability, we felt it was the right decision to focus on geographies where we have the most operating expertise, logistical and brand awareness leverage, and ability to scale. We look forward to leveraging the remaining CarLotz assets to build out our omnichannel presence to enable the customer to shop however they prefer.”

CarLotz went into 2021 with grand plans to become a nationwide used car consignment retailer. The company planned to add as many as 16 hub locations and officially became a public company in January 2021 with a market capitalization of $1.3 billion. There were 22 locations across the nation at the company’s height.

The company’s stock tumbled four months later when an unnamed sourcing partner for used cars chose to pause consignments to CarLotz amid a surge in wholesale vehicle prices and a new-car chip shortage. The price of the LOTZ ticker on the Nasdaq stock exchange fell 62% since the company went public.

CarLotz announced that it would be closing half of its locations and reducing workforce by up to 30% in June 2022. It later announced plans to merge with Shift in August 2022, and the next day, announced the planned closure of seven more hubs including a 60% reduction in workforce.

The remaining legacy CarLotz locations in Pamona, California, servicing the Los Angeles market and Downers Grove, Illinois, serving Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, are being converted into Shift stores.

A spokesperson for the company said they could not disclose impacted employees or transitioning employees.

The remaining store leases, inventory and assets for the Richmond, Charlottesville and Tampa, Florida, locations are being assumed by Virginia based used-car dealer Honey Car.

Honey Car is taking over the remaining CarLotz locations to expand from its single-store footprint in Winchester.

“As Shift exits CarLotz’s hometown of Richmond, we want to express our sincere gratitude to the community,” said a company spokesperson. “From local governments, to shareholders, valued customers, and our wonderful employees – thank you for being a part of the CarLotz journey to create the world’s greatest used car buying and selling experience. We hope you will continue to support the company as Shift.”

CarLotz shareholders were issued 84.4 million shares of Shift (SFT) common stock at a final exchange ratio of 0.705 shares. SFT is currently trading at $0.34 per share, up 115% from $0.16 year-to-date. At its highest point, SFT sold for $13.50 in Sept. 2020.

None of the founding members remained at the end of the company. Michael Bor, founding CEO and chairman was the last to remain at the company. He was replaced in March 2022 by Lev Parker, the former chief executive for CarParts.com. Founding members Will Boland and Aaron Montgomery exited in 2019.