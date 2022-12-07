CarLotz meger approved by shareholders, expected to close Friday

A merger agreement between Richmond-based CarLotz and Calif.-based Shift Technologies was approved by the West Coast company’s shareholders Wednesday. Boards of the two companies unanimously approved the move on Nov. 30, but the merger required approval from both sets of shareholders.

A Shift representative said the company would announce the merger after it officially closes, which is expected on Friday.

CarLotz's union with e-commerce used-vehicle retailer Shift was proposed as a stock-for-stock merger with the new company to be headquartered in San Fransisco, and trading as SFT.

CarLotz, which sells used vehicles on consignment and splits the profits with the owners, started in 2011 with its first store off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. At its peak, it reached 22 hubs across several states.

The company first started trading on the NASDAQ in January 2021 but soon had a change of fortunes when the pandemic hit a few months later.

The company said in SEC filings that it suffered heavily from supply chain issues and semi-conductor shortages which negatively impacted vehicle supply and increased prices. CarLotz said its inventory was sitting longer than anticipated and that its overall revenue was impacted.

Shift said in a release that it plans to consolidate the merged operations around its most efficient, online-centric fulfillment channel, and the company is adjusting its physical footprint and headcount accordingly.

The company is expecting to issue 85,783,606 million shares of Shift common stock to CarLotz stockholders in connection with the merger. The actual number will be decided by a final exchange ratio.

SEC filings show that the companies were facing four legal actions filed by CarLotz stockholders who allege that the company made false or misleading statements about its operations and financial performance in a joint proxy statement. Suits claimed violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In a Nov. 30 filing, the companies released supplemental disclosures of information while saying that the new information would not impact the timing of Wednesday’s merger votes.

After opening locations in Seattle and Orlando in 2021, CarLotz expected to double in size by the end of the year. It soon ended up closing a majority of its hubs and having significant reductions in its staff.

As part of a “strategic review of the business,” CarLotz closed 11 dealership stores, or half of its locations, in June 2022. That move was expected to save the company about $12 million. Three locations with executed leases were also stopped from opening.

The company announced in August that it would be closing seven more locations in the third and fourth quarter of this year, which included a 60% reduction in the company’s workforce, according to SEC filings.

At the time of this writing, Shift Technologies stock is trading at $0.24 per share, down 93.72% this year. CarLotz is trading at $0.15 a share down 94% year to date.

CarLotz reported a net loss of $24.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, with yearly losses of $84,000 year to date.

Shift recorded a net loss of $185 million year-to-date, with a 10% decline in year-over-year revenue.