CarLotz merger vote planned Wednesday

GRTC considers expansion; Forbes’ magazine recognizes local business owners; Main Street station featured on stamp

The merger of Richmond-based used car retail business CarLotz with a California company will be voted on by shareholders Wednesday.

Shift Technologies filed paperwork last week to notify the Securities Exchange Commission about the planned vote. The merger was announced in August. 

The new company will be headquartered in San Francisco, where Shift was founded in 2014 as an automotive e-commerce platform. 

CarLotz started in 2011 with a store off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. The company faced supply chain problems and high used vehicle prices in recent years.

Shareholders from both companies will have to approve the plans. 

