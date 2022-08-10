CarLotz's merger partner announce workforce reduction and closure of hubs

Shift Technologies, Inc., which announced a proposed merger with Richmond based CarLotz, plans to close seven inventory inspection, reconditioning and storage facilities — which it calls hubs — as part of a strategic review of the business, according to regulatory filings.

The closings will take place during the third and fourth quarters and will reduce workforce by 60%, the Security and Exchange Commission filing said.

CarLotz announced late Tuesday it plans to merge in a stock-for-stock deal with Shift. The combined company’s headquarters will be based in San Francisco. The deal, which is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter, would need approval from shareholders of both companies.

Shift said in a release that it plans to consolidate the merged operations around its most efficient, online-centric fulfillment channel, and the company is adjusting its physical footprint and headcount accordingly.

Hub locations will close in Seattle; San Diego; Sacramento, Calif.; Austin, Texas; Houston; San Antonio; and Dallas.

As a result of the workforce reduction and hub closures, the company expects to incur a one-time severance cost of approximately $2.4 million, and a one-time non-cash charge of $11.5 million to $14.5 million associated with the impairment of lease assets and associated fixed assets, according to the regulatory filings.

The planned closures come less than two months after CarLotz said it would close 11 of its 22 hub locations as part of a “strategic review of the business.” Those closures were expected to be complete by July 8, saving about $12 million, the company said in June.

CarLotz currently has 289 employees whose status at the merger announcement remained unchanged. “We have not had time for the Shift and CarLotz teams to thoroughly evaluate the organizational structure of the combined entity,” said Leslie Griles with CarLotz communications.

“We will be evaluating our combined needs over the coming weeks and will provide updates regarding our presence in Central Virginia beyond the hub level” said Griles.

The company started in 2011 with one store off Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield County. A year later, it opened its second store off West Broad Street in Henrico County.