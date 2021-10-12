CarMax planning to hire for 275 jobs in Richmond area by the end of the year

Goochland County-based used car retailer CarMax Inc. said Tuesday that it is planning to hire for about 275 jobs in the Richmond region by the end of this year.

The local hiring is part of a larger plan to add about 3,700 positions at the company's operations nationwide this year, with the company offering signing bonuses to fill some of the highest-demand positions - a tactic used by some other companies to attract employees in a tight labor market.

Jobs the company identify as high-demand include auto technicians and service operations employees, including detailers, painters and others. The company is looking to fill about 1,400 jobs in those fields nationwide, at pay ranging from $19 per hour to $53 per hour. The pay varies by location based on an employee's experience, the company said.

The company said it also is looking to fill more than 700 customer service jobs and managerial positions in its overall operations. That includes about 100 jobs in the Richmond region.

Those jobs pay $18 to $20 per hour plus a monthly bonus. Some locations are offering sign-on bonuses of up to $2,000, and an additional $1,500 bonus for bilingual hires. The company also is looking to fill about 40 corporate jobs and 20 jobs at its Richmond-area retail stores.