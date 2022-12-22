 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who is sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story breaking

CarMax sales decline as tough times in used car market continue

  • 0

School history standards update; Richmond bus fares stay free; Weekend Top 5

Used car prices may have eased a bit this year, but they’re still more than 40% above pre-pandemic levels, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show and they’re still high enough to be hurting Goochland County-based CarMax Inc.

The dealership, which operates nationwide, said its used vehicle sales slumped 28% from last year’s level during the third quarter ended November 30, to 298,807.

CarMax headquarters

CarMax's corporate headquarters is in the West Creek office park in Goochland County. It opened in 2005.

The steepest drop came with its wholesale deliveries, which fell 37%, in part because of the company’s decision to shift some vehicles from its wholesale channel to retail stores to meet consumer demand for lower-priced vehicles.

People are also reading…

Although average retail used car sales prices rose nearly 2% from last year’s level, to $28,530, the combined effect of few vehicle sales and lower prices for wholesale vehicles meant CarMax’s third quarter revenue fell nearly 24%, to $6.5 billion.

Revenue from its extended protection plan sales were down, while a narrowing gap between what it costs the company to borrow money and what it charges on car loans along with an increase in its reserves to cover loan losses fueled an 8% drop in its finance unit’s income.

Download PDF Carmax reports 3rd quarter fiscal 2023 results

Overall, net earnings fell 86% to $37.6 million or 24 cents a share.

What CarMax calls “vehicle affordability challenges” are the issue, the company said.

Inflation, rising interest and low consumer confidence have combined to make for tough times in the used car market, although CarMax said car title data suggest it has captured a larger share of the total market, at least through October.

The company is cutting costs by not hiring people as employees retire or quit, and its purchases of vehicles from customers declined nearly 40%.

Bloomberg's Joe Easton has a rundown of the stocks to keep an eye on today, including Micron Technology Inc. and Cineworld Group Plc. He speaks on Bloomberg Television. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

“In response to the ongoing pressures across the used car industry, we have taken deliberate steps to support our business for both the near-term and the long-term,” said said Bill Nash, president and chief executive officer.

“As the market leader, we have spent almost thirty years building a diversified business that can profitably navigate the ups and downs of the used car industry. We believe we are well positioned to effectively manage through this cycle,” he said.

dress@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6948

Twitter: @daveress1

0 Comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Stocks to Watch: Leisure Stocks, Micron, Cinemas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News