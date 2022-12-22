CarMax sales decline as tough times in used car market continue

Used car prices may have eased a bit this year, but they’re still more than 40% above pre-pandemic levels, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show and they’re still high enough to be hurting Goochland County-based CarMax Inc.

The dealership, which operates nationwide, said its used vehicle sales slumped 28% from last year’s level during the third quarter ended November 30, to 298,807.

The steepest drop came with its wholesale deliveries, which fell 37%, in part because of the company’s decision to shift some vehicles from its wholesale channel to retail stores to meet consumer demand for lower-priced vehicles.

Although average retail used car sales prices rose nearly 2% from last year’s level, to $28,530, the combined effect of few vehicle sales and lower prices for wholesale vehicles meant CarMax’s third quarter revenue fell nearly 24%, to $6.5 billion.

Revenue from its extended protection plan sales were down, while a narrowing gap between what it costs the company to borrow money and what it charges on car loans along with an increase in its reserves to cover loan losses fueled an 8% drop in its finance unit’s income.

Overall, net earnings fell 86% to $37.6 million or 24 cents a share.

What CarMax calls “vehicle affordability challenges” are the issue, the company said.

Inflation, rising interest and low consumer confidence have combined to make for tough times in the used car market, although CarMax said car title data suggest it has captured a larger share of the total market, at least through October.

The company is cutting costs by not hiring people as employees retire or quit, and its purchases of vehicles from customers declined nearly 40%.

“In response to the ongoing pressures across the used car industry, we have taken deliberate steps to support our business for both the near-term and the long-term,” said said Bill Nash, president and chief executive officer.

“As the market leader, we have spent almost thirty years building a diversified business that can profitably navigate the ups and downs of the used car industry. We believe we are well positioned to effectively manage through this cycle,” he said.

Top 5 weekend events: Miracle of Christmas, Holiday Light Show & Christmas to the Bone Holiday Light Show Miracle of Christmas Live at the Zoo J. Roddy Walston Christmas to the Bone Stony Point on Ice "It's a Wonderful Life" at the Byrd "The Nutcracker" GardenFest of Lights Tacky Lights Illuminate Light Show Winterfest at Kings Dominion Christmas Town at Busch Gardens