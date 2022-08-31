Carvana plans more hiring at new Chesterfield center

Carvana Co. expects to boost staffing at its two-month-old inspection station on Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield County from 240 now to 400 by the end of the year, general manager Robert Sheets said.

Sheets told Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Wednesday that should enable the company to run three 160-cars-a-week production lines, up from the one now running. Eventually, there's room for still more production lines, he said.

The center’s workers inspect, repair, rehabilitate and detail used cars for sale nationwide through the company’s web site.

Those cars are in a lot different shape than Youngkin’s first car, he said before cutting a ribbon to formally mark the center’s opening.

“It was a Dodge Coronet station wagon … the blue bomber,” Youngkin told some 200 Carvana employees gathered for the ceremony.

“It would keep running after I took the key out of the ignition,” he added.

The center is a $25 million investment, where Carvana employees do 150-point inspections of vehicles coming in before launching into overhauls that can include new parts and new paint jobs.

The center is also where Carvana shoots the 360-degree images that give online shoppers a look at the cars it has for sale.

It does that in a roughly 50-foot, two-story dome, with the vehicles placed on a turntable so a set of three cameras can take shots from every angle.

Youngkin went for a typical 1 minute turntable ride with one green pickup in one of the company's domes.

“How much fun is this,” he said of his visit to the center.

The company started work on the project in 2019, before the pandemic, and Youngkin said its commitment to stick to the effort showed persistence and fortitude.

The company has been growing fast, selling more than 425,000 vehicles last year, up by 74% from the year before. The average selling price rose to $23,167 from $19,420.

Revenue more than doubled, to $12.8 billion from $5.6 billion.

Then-Gov. Ralph Northam approved a $360,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to help Chesterfield County win the project. Carvana is also eligible for a tax credit for new, full-time jobs created. Virginia beat out North Carolina, Ohio, and Tennessee for the project.