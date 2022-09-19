Carytown's Bits + Pixels to close at the end of the month

Used video game shop Bits + Pixels at 2930 W. Cary St. in Carytown announced that it will be closing at the end of the month.

"It is with great difficulty and sadness that I announce that Bits+Pixels time in Carytown is coming to a close," owner Bob Broomfield posted to Facebook earlier this month.

"After 14 years of serving the gaming community in Richmond and Central Virginia, we will be closing our doors for the last time on September 30."