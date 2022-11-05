Central Virginia housing market cools; median price still $32,000 higher than last year

M.K. Edwards and her husband, Andrew, were looking to upgrade their 1,000-square-foot house in Lakeside this past year. They recently became parents to their now 5-month-old son and wanted more space to raise a family.

They started their search expecting the process to take six months. They had seen friends and family members in the Richmond area get beaten out several times in the red-hot pandemic real estate market where buyers were paying significantly over the asking price for homes. All-cash offers became commonplace, and many houses were sold with a waived home inspection.

But the couple’s home-buying process ended up taking only six days. They met with their agent on a Tuesday, saw a 3,000-square-foot home in Midlothian on a Sunday, made their offer Sunday night and had it accepted by the seller by Monday morning. The home was just inside their $400,000 to $450,000 price range.

“We were prepared to take a long time based on what we had seen other people go through,” Edwards said. “We just got lucky that the house sellers had accepted a previous offer. It ended up falling through last-minute and they needed to close quickly. It was the first house that we looked at.”

“We feel a little guilty talking to our friends about how easy our home-buying process was when they had to go through everything they went through,” she said.

The Edwardses’ experience is still a novelty in the market, which is normalizing but still has lingering conditions caused by the pandemic.

Lauren Paksoy and her husband, Cam, took about six months to find their Midlothian home. They knew they wanted four bedrooms and two full bathrooms to accommodate visiting family members. They also liked an open concept on the ground floor to host friends. Their range was $350,000 to $400,000.

“The market was cutthroat,” Lauren Paksoy said. “There were so many times we’d fall in love with a house and get a call 20 minutes after seeing it saying that our offer wasn’t anywhere near some of the other buyers. You get attached to a house and then they take it away and you have to find another one.”

The largest they offered over asking was $10,000, which Paksoy said felt like a lot until they heard other buyers were offering $20,000 more.

Median sales prices increase 10%

Real estate agents and experts say the Richmond market is finally starting to normalize. Some of the fierce competition is fading away as mortgage rates are on the rise. A house that might have had 20-plus offers six months ago is only getting about four or five now.

A report from the Central Virginia Regional Multiple Listing Service published recently shows that the region’s available inventory is on the rise, and that prices are starting to come back down from June when they were at their highest levels.

Pricing for houses is still higher than it was a year ago, though prices peaked in June and have steadily declined since. Median sales prices in the region increased 10% to $356,000 compared to last year, a gain of $32,000. Prices in the Richmond metro area rose to $370,000, an increase of 11% over the previous year.

Ashley Rolfe, the agent who represented the Edwardses, said this is part of the market prices going back to their normal levels with the rise in mortgage rates tied to the Federal Reserve’s increasing interest rates.

“If you have a low rate, you’re going to have high prices. If you have high rates, the prices are going to go back down,” Rolfe said. “It levels itself off.”

Rate increases have coincided with a decrease in sales.

Home sales dropped by about 17% across 13 of 16 Central Virginia jurisdictions. There were 5,865 home sales across the region in the third quarter, about 1,242 fewer than last year. A news release for the report called it a “broad market slowdown,” after four straight quarters of decreased sales activity.

Competition dies down

The report also shows a 16% buildup of available inventory. There were 2,581 active listings in the region, an increase of 351. That was the second consecutive quarter when inventory grew. It is also the largest year-over-year supply increase the region has seen in more than seven years.

The data shows that despite the rise in available inventory, the market still needs more. The most recent quarterly report shows that the Richmond region only has one month’s supply of available homes. The benchmark for any market is to have about three months’ supply.

The data also suggests that competition has died down, but that it’s still weighted toward the sellers.

One measure looks at the sold-to-ask price ratio. On average, homes closed at 102.3% of asking price, which is slightly down from 102.9% compared to last year. That number was 103.3% in the Richmond metro area.

“Buyers have a little more leverage now than they did a year ago. Now they can actually do home inspections,” Rolfe said.

She added that of 30 homes she’d sold in one of the most competitive periods, only three had a home inspection done.

Another metric in the CVRMLS report looks at the time it takes for houses to sell. Homes are sitting on the market an average of 16 days across the region, three days longer than in 2021. That number was 14 days in the Richmond metro area, up one day from the previous year. In October 2019, just before the pandemic, homes were on the market for about 34 days before they sold.

Richmond homes are moving faster than the rest of the state, which has been taking 23 days to sell on average.

Rolfe said buyers in lower price ranges have been the ones most affected by the recent market trends.

“Rate hikes have affected people in the $200,000 to $600,000 range the most,” Rolfe said. “They will feel the biggest impact in their monthly mortgage payment from the interest rate. When you get into the $800,000 to $1 million, it doesn’t squeeze people’s incomes that much.”

The current environment has also made it tricky for agents to put a price on homes. Prices are usually determined by pulling the prices of houses in a one-mile radius that sold within the past year. The market’s volatility over that time means that prices are all over the map, and they’re currently dropping month over month.

“It’s tough right now because we’re basing things off of really inflated numbers,” Rolfe said. “Give us about six months and we’ll be able to normalize. I don’t want people to be alarmed.”

National headlines have captured a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a 31% drop in home sales over the same time in 2021. It’s caused fears over the possibility of a market collapse, but Richmond experts say things are still moving locally.

“We haven’t seen that in Richmond yet,” said Laura Lafayette, CEO for Richmond Association of Realtors. “I’m not saying it doesn’t feel a little slower, but when you’re flying down the highway at 120 and you dial back to 90, you’re still going at a pretty good speed.”

Lafayette noted that first-time buyers are among those facing challenges because they typically shop at lower price tags that have inflated out of reach.