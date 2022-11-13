 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Changes to Parade magazine

Parade magazine, which has been inserted into newspapers across the nation for decades, recently announced it will discontinue its print publication after today’s edition and move exclusively to an e-edition product.

Of course, all print and digital subscribers of the Richmond Times-Dispatch will have access to Parade’s weekly electronic magazine on our e-edition platforms. But there’s more to the story.

Starting with next Sunday’s print edition, The Times-Dispatch is proud to offer a brand-new weekly print-edition page that will include some of Parade’s best content — the same content you’ve loved for years. Not only will the new offering include Parade’s cover story for the week, it will also include a fun and challenging numerical puzzle called Numbrix.

This enhanced content partnership between The Times-Dispatch and Parade is meant to ensure that you, our loyal readers, continue to receive the best that Parade has to offer inside our printed newspaper, as well as within our e-edition products, every week.

Thank you for supporting local journalism by way of your subscription to The Times-Dispatch, and we hope you enjoy the new Parade page in next Sunday’s print edition, as well as the new Parade e-edition magazine.

Looking at the role social media has in political elections | A1 Extra presented by Westminster Canterbury

