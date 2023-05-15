Chris_Coates Follow Chris_Coates Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Like many of you, I access news throughout the day via the Richmond Times-Dispatch smartphone app, which provides around-the-clock updates on the latest developments from the Richmond area and beyond.

Today, I am here to tell you about an upgrade to the app — and to extend an invitation to check it out on your smartphone or tablet.

Here is what to expect:

A streamlined experience in accessing local news, photos, videos and more on a smartphone or tablet. It is a cleaner visual display that makes navigating easier.

The ability to personalize the headlines you see. Interested in entertainment? Local news? Sports? You can customize and put the news that is important to you at your fingertips. As our slogan says, “This is where your story lives.”

The ability to read stories your way — either in the News Feed or via the E-edition.

An improved showcase of our expanded dining coverage and reporting on the burgeoning local food scene. We have also put an expanded focus on covering growth and development in the area.

A better display of the multimedia-rich visual storytelling that our talented newsroom is producing each day, from videos to photo galleries and more. You can also watch our livestreamed video broadcasts, weather forecasts with Times-Dispatch meteorologist Sean Sublette and programming like “A1 Minute!” and “8@4.”

Visit richmond.com/apps or the Apple or Google Play stores to download it.

If you are already a subscriber, thank you. I hope you are taking advantage of our extensive digital offerings, which are included in your print subscription. If you’re not, visit richmond.com/subscribe/ to join us.

Thank you for reading.

