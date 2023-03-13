Build the Ashley I Home Plan by Main Street Homes!. This dazzling Energy Star® certified two-story home offers 9-foot ceilings on the first floor, an open floor plan, three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a two-car garage. A guest bedroom and bathroom are located off the foyer, opening to a gourmet kitchen with an island, an eat in breakfast area, and the family room. The private first floor Primary Bedroom is located off of the family room and offers a walk-in closet and an en suite that includes a double vanity, garden bathtub, and shower with bench. This functional home plan includes separate mudroom and laundry room on the first floor, and a third bedroom, open library/ loft, a large bonus room or fourth bedroom, and a finished storage room on the second floor. Additional options are available including a fireplace, screen porch, sunroom, and sunroom grand to personalize this home to meet the way you want to live.

View More