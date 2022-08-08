Chester call center workers stage picket

Employees for federal call center contractor Maximus have staged a picket at its Chester location.

Workers are protesting what they say are poor working conditions, including unfair attendance and bathroom break policies.

Organizers of the picket in a statement said the policies "have complicated care for themselves and their families as they work tirelessly throughout the pandemic to help American citizens access affordable health care." The statement also quotes a Maximus worker from Mississippi who said "some of us only get up to three days of paid leave when we test positive for COVID-19, even though the CDC recommends that anyone who tests positive for COVID quarantine for at least five days."

Reston-based Maximus handles calls regarding the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Maximus in a statement issued Monday said the company "is committed to keeping its employees safe and healthy from COVID-19."

"We adhere to the CDC’s COVID-19 guidelines at our workplaces," the statement said, which includes up to 24 hours paid administrative leave for those with COVID symptoms. "If an employee requires additional time off, they are able to use paid time off, sick leave, or leave without pay."

The statement also said workers can request a bathroom break at any time. "No one is denied a break; no one is shamed for taking a break," the company said.

The picket also says workers aren't being compensated enough.

Pickets also are planned at the company's call centers in Hattiesburg, Mississippi; Bogalusa, Louisiana; and London, Kentucky.

Call Center Workers United members earlier this month established a fund for Maximus workers.