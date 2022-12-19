Chesterfield-based Indivior targets spot at top of addiction treatment industry, carries lingering legal troubles

A Richmond-area pharmaceutical company is targeting a place at the top of the addiction treatment industry. Indivior PLC made a name for itself in the space by commercializing Suboxone, one of the most widely used drugs in the treatment of opioid use disorder.

The company could become more influential in the industry after the announcement of a planned merger with the developer of Narcan, a widely used drug to recover from opioid overdoses. The move could see the company create more rescue medications and treatment drugs for opioid use disorder, and other addictions.

Chesterfield-based Indivior heads into that new future while carrying the burden of significant litigation. It is currently battling a class action suit where 41 states, including Virginia, have accused it of a scheme to keep generics makers from entering the addictions market.

The company’s current portfolio is led by the most recent opioid addiction treatment drug Sublocade. Indivior CEO Mark Crossley said the drug was "paradigm shifting" in its strength as a reversal agent for opioid overdoses.

The once-monthly buprenorphine injectable works by blocking the reward sensation from opioids. Patients also only need to take the medication once a month, rather than daily.

“It takes patient choices down from 365 choices a year, down to 12 choices a year,” Crossley said. “It occupies receptors in the brain so if someone were to have a moment of weakness, and use an opioid of abuse, it can’t get to the receptor because the buprenorphine is occupying it.”

Having been first approved by the FDA in 2017, Sublocade has become the company’s biggest current asset, accounting for $244 million of its total $791 million in 2021 revenue. Public documents show that Indivior expects those sales to increase to between $360 million and $400 million by the end of 2022.

That portfolio is on the cusp of growing even larger, beyond just drugs for the treatment of opioids, but the treatment of other substance use disorders. THe company planning to begin selling recovery drugs for people going through a drug overdose.

Indivior recent announced of its intention to acquire Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a reported $145 million, pending regulatory and shareholder approval. Opiant is best known for creating Narcan, a widely used reversal agent for opioid overdoses. The nasal spray has become a go-to for first responders during the continued opioid epidemic.

Opiant is in the late stage of researching a new rescue medication that’s expected to push the boundary of overdose recovery drugs even further. Indivior said the product, currently named OPNT003, is a stronger version of Narcan. The Nalmefene-based medicine occupies the brain’s receptors far longer than the naloxone-based Narcan.

OPNT003 is targeted as a recovery drug for more powerful, synthetic opioids like fentanyl, which has fast become the largest source of opioid overdoses across the country.

“Fentanyl has a half-life somewhere around 8 hours,” Crossley said. “Someone could take fentanyl and they could fall back into respiratory distress later on because Naloxone’s half-life is about 2 hours. Nalmefene’s is about 11.”

Crossley called OPNT003 a potential “game changer” in the area of rescue and recovery.

Indivior isn’t stopping at medicines only for opioid addiction and recovery. It also has its sights set on helping with overuse of alcohol and marijuana. Crossley said the merger with Opiant is attractive for its entire pipeline of products its researching.

Indivior already has one product targeted at cannabis use disorder. Opiant is then researching a product on the recovery side called Drinbant. The nasal spray designed to bring users out of a state of intoxication from cannabis.

Potency of marijuana has been increasing over the decades with the use of selective plant breeding and the introduction of more concentrated forms of THC, the psychoactive chemical in cannabis.

The number of cannabis users is continues growing as legislation for legal and medicinal sales pass around the country. A market analysis report from Grand View Research put the global market value for legal marijuana at $13.2 billion in 2021 ($9.2 billion in the U.S.), rising to $102.2 billion by 2030.

“There’s a need as people have shifted their lifestyles to regular use throughout the day,” Crossley said. “Then there are side effects whether its psychosis after but also just a lack of drive in day to day life, your quality of life starts to fall off as you become more and more addicted.”

Indivior is then targeting releases of drugs for alcohol use disorders. One such product in the Opiant pipeline is a nasal spray that could be used to help deal with cravings. The spray could be used before going into a high-risk situation, like happy hour with friends at a bar, and it would reduce cravings to drink.

Most of these drugs are still in clinical trials and would require stockholders, and regulatory approval of the company's merger with Opiant.

While leaping into a world of new addictions and treatments, Indivior is still carrying the burden of soma major litigations.

In 2020, the company's former CEO Shaun Thaxter pleaded guilty to charges related to the company’s marketing of its under-the-tongue Suboxone film and was sentenced to six months jail time. Those charges stemmed from incidents in the state of Massachusetts only.

The company notes that Thaxter made that plea in his personal capacity, and that it related to a set of facts in Massachusetts alone.

A year before that, the company - then called Reckitt Benckiser - agreed to pay a $1.4 billion settlement over its marketing of Suboxone. According to the indictment, Indivior had promoted the film version of its Suboxone product to medical professionals like physicians and pharmacists, saying they were safer around children even though such a claim was never established.

The company is now fighting a class action suit against over 41 states claiming that the company’s executed a “product hop” scheme to keep generic competitors from entering the Suboxone market.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement earlier this year that the company’s efforts to block generic versions of its medication “caused purchasers to pay artificially high prices for a leading opioid addiction treatment, making access to recovery more difficult for Virginians while putting more money into the pockets of the manufacturers amid a national opioid crisis.”

The allegations claim that Indivior – still then a division of Reckitt Benckiser – attempted to withdraw its Suboxone tablets from the market as the tablets approached the end of market exclusivity, and that the company tried to replace them with a new proprietary Suboxone film.

The suit also says Indivior later influenced insurance companies into favoring its Suboxone film to make generics more expensive for patients, and that the company later delayed collaborating with generic-makers on a required drug safety program, which purposefully delayed generic market entry.

Most of the actions from these allegations took place between 2009 and 2012. A Federal court in Pennsylvania ruled in August this year that the class action suit could move forward. A date for that trial is yet to be set.

The company admitted to anticompetitive behaviors but maintained that the plantiffs didn’t show that those behaviors negatively impacted the broader market, increased average prices paid or that consumers were unwilling to pay more for the film.

Crossley noted that he couldn’t comment in great detail on any of the specific allegations in the suit.

“The key here is that these allegations relate to activity that occurred a very long time ago,” he said.

“I think the matters that are well-documented and happened in the past don’t represent who this company is and the fact that we were founded to deal with the opioid epidemic and bring patients to treatment,” Crossley said.

Crossley first came to the company in 2012 when it was a division of Reckitt Benckiser. He led Indivior’s spin-off into the Chesterfield-based pharmaceutical company that it is today, later serving as CFO and now CEO of the company.

Crossley said the company is future-focused, with the example of the continued opioid epidemic.

“These are patients who everyone else left behind, this is a huge unmet need,” he continued.

Crossley said the company will be looking to broaden its portfolio, led by its chief scientific officer, Christian Heidbreder, who will evaluate new products. Extensions into stimulants like cocaine and an illicit drug like methamphetamine were mentioned as possible future areas of study.

The company is also proposing to round out the year with a U.S. stock listing. It is currently listed on the London Stock Exchange as its former title, Reckitt Benckiser, was based in the U.K.