Chesterfield County warned Carvana about zoning violations at its Woods Edge Road construction site; company says it has corrected problems

Some Chesterfield County residents continue to have concerns and doubts about online used-auto retailer Carvana Co.'s construction project at Wood's Edge Road, even though the company and the county say that zoning violations reported at the site last month have been resolved.

On Feb. 18, Carvana was ordered by Chesterfield County officials to stop moving automobiles to the construction site for its vehicle reconditioning center on Woods Edge Road because the company was in violation of zoning requirements.

The county sent a notice of violation to the company after residents near the construction site complained that the company was shipping automobiles for storage onto the property, without having completed proffered improvements to the site required by the county, including the construction of truck turning lanes to ensure traffic safety at the site.

The site at 15100 Woods Edge Road was zoned in 2019 for an automobile storage and reconditioning facility.

"It is just very frustrating after going through the whole zoning ordeal and having these proffers put in place because of citizen concerns, and then before they [Carvana] even have a business licenses they are operating the business in disregard of the proffers," said Mike Uzel, a founder of Chesterfield Citizens United, a group of residents who have questioned various development projects in the county and contend the county has been too easy on the community impact of some developments.

Proffers are conditions imposed on a property owner in order to develop a property in way that has minimal impact on surrounding communities.

"The general issue is they were operating the site without having the proffered improvements completed," Jesse Smith, deputy county administrator for community development for Chesterfield County, said on Wednesday.

"There was a lot of activity going on there before the proffered improvements were completed," Smith said. That includes having the truck turning lanes into the site.

"Absent having those road improvements completed, it was causing a safety issue," Smith said.

The company was given 14 days to correct the violations. Smith said the company agreed to relocate the vehicle storage operations to another site in Dinwiddie County. He said the issues with the required proffers since the notice was sent have been resolved.

"Carvana worked closely with county officials to determine a solution that will not impact area residents and have relocated to a temporary location until construction is completed," the company said in a statement. "We look forward to finalizing construction in April and bringing hundreds of jobs to the Chesterfield area."

The county is allowing the company to keep automobiles at the site that had already been moved there before the violation notice.

"There are some stored vehicles," still at the site, Smith said. "We did tell them they could leave those stored vehicles because moving them would require additional trucks, which was counter to what we were trying to have resolved."

Arizona-based Carvana announced plans in April 2021 to start construction on a 191,000-square-foot vehicle inspection and reconditioning center at Wood's Edge Road.

The $25 million project on 180 acres along I-95 and Woods Edge Road near Ruffin Mill Road is expected to be completed the spring of this year. About 400 jobs are expected to be created at the facility.

The Carvana project has been controversial since it was first proposed in 2019. Residents in the Southcreek and Walthall Creek subdivisions, which are across Woods Edge Road from the Carvana site, were critical of the proposal. The company estimated the reconditioning center would result in 2,500 additional weekday trips on surrounding roads.

"During the zoning process, Carvana said they wanted to be a 'good neighbor' to the surrounding residents," Uzel said.

"So far, by ignoring the proffers they agreed to, endangering the community, and operating apparently without a Chesterfield business license, they are proving to be just the opposite," Uzel said. "Citizens [United] will continue to be vigilant, but should not have to 'police' Carvana. It should not be necessary, but policing and enforcing is the county's job."

The Chesterfield County Commissioner of the Revenue office confirmed on Friday that there is no business license on record for Carvana for the site, but the office is working with the company to resolve that.

Carvana's reconditioning center will take used cars that the company acquires and provide maintenance for the vehicles before shipping them to customers. The company puts each vehicle through a 150-point inspection process and minor body repair to get it ready for sale.

Carvana expanded to the Richmond market in June 2016 by offering its vehicle delivery service in the area.

In 2021, Carvana opened in Richmond one of its automobile-dispensing towers where customers can automatically retrieve a vehicle. The glass structure, which is 12 stories tall and has a 43-vehicle capacity, opened at Westwood Avenue and Hamilton Street in Richmond.