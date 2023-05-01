$27 million Chesterfield County factory expansion announced

Manufacturer Church & Dwight is investing $27 million to expand its Chesterfield County plant, creating 53 new jobs.

“We decided to reinvest in Chesterfield County because of the skilled and stable workforce within our existing manufacturing plant and access to the regional manufacturing workforce, as well as the collaborative relationship we’ve enjoyed with the state and local governments, community college, and manufacturing support organizations,” said Andrew Glowatsky, director of supply chain capabilities for the Ewing, New Jersey-based company.

Church & Dwight's portfolio includes Arm & Hammer, OxiClean, Trojan, Orajel, Zicam and Nair. The company last month posted first-quarter revenue of $1.43 billion.

The 1851 Touchstone Drive facility will add a manufacturing line for a new scent-boosting laundry product.

“Their new business line will continue to drive innovation, and we look forward to a new product made right here in Chesterfield,” said Chesterfield Board of Supervisors Chairman Kevin Carroll.

Church & Dwight is the latest business to provide a significant investment in the county. Overseas companies Lego, Weidmüller Group and ISO Group contributed more than $1 billion for new and expanded facilities across Chesterfield in the last year.

Among those four companies, the county will add nearly 2,000 new jobs in the coming years.

“This is yet another manufacturing partner that recognizes the exceptional services offered by our community,” said Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield. “We are grateful that every new job provides more opportunities for citizens to work where they live.”

The county partnered with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to obtain the project. A $300,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund is also financing the expansion. Church & Dwight will be eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Grant Program.