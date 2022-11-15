Colonial Downs, Rosie's sold to Kentucky Derby owner as part of $2.75 billion deal

The owner of the Kentucky Derby is acquiring Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent, plus all six Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations in Virginia.

Churchill Downs agreed to pay $2.75 billion for the assets of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC, the company that owns Colonial Downs and Rosie’s. It will acquire all of Pacific Entertainment’s assets in Virginia, New York, and the operations of a casino property in Sioux City, Ia.

“Today marks a significant moment in the evolution of Churchill Downs Incorporated,” said Bill Carstanjen, chief executive officer of Churchill Downs. “This transaction meaningfully expands our geographic footprint to Iowa, New York and Virginia, introducing a very unique set of assets and attractive organic growth opportunities to our company. We are excited to welcome the teams from each of these well-established properties into Churchill Downs Incorporated.”

Colonial Downs opened in 1997, but was shuttered from 2013 to 2019 before being reopened as part of the agreement that brought the Rosie’s gambling facilities to the state. The purchase includes rights to a seventh Rosie’s scheduled to open in Emporia during summer 2023.

These facilities have approximately 2,700 historical racing machines. As part of the transaction, Churchill Downs also acquired the rights to develop five additional venues with HRMs with a collective total of up to 2,300 additional machines.

The deal also includes rights to a gaming and entertainment complex Rosie’s had planned for Dumfries. $400 million was previously pledged for the project that would have 1,800 HRMs with a scheduled opening in 2023.

Churchill Downs also purchased the rights to Pacific Entertainment’s “ongoing effort, in partnership with Urban One + Resort” to build a $565 million destination casino in Richmond.

Pacific Entertainment’s New York property is del Lago Resort & Casino, a venue with 1,700 slot machines, 80 game tables, a 205-room hotel and other assets. The Sioux City Hard Rock Casino has 639 slot machines, 20 table games and a 54-room hotel.