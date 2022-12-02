Commercial real estate highlights: 1010 N. Belmont Ave. and 601 Gordon Ave. sold

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:
- One to One Direct LLC leased 513 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
- Commonwealth Turf Enterprises LLC dba Class A Grounds Management leased 4,200 square feet at 8180 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Hanover.
- Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging leased 19,916 square feet at 1300 Semmes Ave. in Richmond.
- Richmond Gastroenterology Associates Inc. renewed 2,981 square feet at 5875 Bremo Road in Henrico.
- Trinity Youth & Family Services LLC leased 1,362 square feet at 2505 Pocoshock Place in Chesterfield.
- Caregivers Home Health Services Inc. leased 1,277 square feet at 5102 West Village Green Drive in Chesterfield.
Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet reports the following lease:
- Nicholas Johnson T/A Creative District LLC leased 1,750 square feet at 1102 Welborne Drive in Henrico.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Summit Investment Planning LLC leased 1,356 square feet of office space at 8100 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
- Financial Freedom Legal PLC leased 1,584 square feet of office space at 4801 Hermitage Road in Richmond.
- MC Fence and Deck LLC leased 6,751 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11256 Air Park Road in Hanover.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following leases:
- Salon Alora & Spa leased 2,867 square feet at Duckridge Landing, Building D, 14400 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Bon Secours Urgent Care leased 4,288 square feet at Duckridge Landing, Building D, 14400 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Royal Banquet Hall leased 2,500 square feet at Pocono Green Shopping Center, Suite W-X, 10401 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield.
- Kate Bowers MD PLLC dba Firefly Pediatrics leased 2,200 square feet at Fox Chase Professional Center, 2933-2937 Fox Chase Lane in Midlothian.
- Virginia Total Sleep PLLC leased 3,420 square feet at 10120 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen.
- StretchLab leased 1,439 square feet at 11301 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sale:
- UVP Holdings LLC purchased 1.55 acres at 4403 Sadler Road, Pad G, in Henrico from Highwoods Services Inc. for $650,000. Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Cool Spring Partners LLC purchased approximately 3.259 acres at Cool Spring and Combs roads in Mechanicsville from Cool Spring Center LLC for $1,200,000 as an owner-occupant development/investment. Annie O’Connor and Graham Stoneburner handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Museum District LLC purchased the 25,920-square-foot industrial building at 601 Gordon Ave. in Richmond from Edwards Properties of Virginia LLC for $2,250,000 as an investment. Danny Holly handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- Sterling Point Advisors LLC purchased the 1,713-square-foot office condominium at 3721 Westerre Parkway within Westerre Commons in Henrico from Gaertner Realty LLC for $386,000 as an investment as its new headquarters location. Mark E. Douglas and Wilson H. Greenlaw handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following sales:
- 921 Hull Street LLC purchased 4,662 square feet of retail/office space at 921 Hull St. in Richmond for $1,150,000. Susan Haas represented the seller.
- Richard Schofield purchased a 3,240-square-foot multifamily building at 1010 N. Belmont Ave. in Richmond for $705,000. Bill Phillips represented the buyer.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Cebelle Holdings Corp. purchased 0.836 acres in Hanover from Leadbetter Property & Development Inc. for $165,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
Taylor Long Properties reports the following sales:
- 370 Garrisonville LLC purchased 0.37 acre at 2500 N. Lombardy St. in Richmond from Timothy A. Gortney for $650,000. Coleman Stewart represented the seller.
- River Road West LLC purchased 3,096 square feet on 1.30 acres at 3006 River Road West in Goochland from Hairfield ~ Morton PLC for $670,000. Robert Marshall represented the seller.
- SESAnderson LLC purchased 6.03 acres at 1438-1440 Anderson Highway in Powhatan from Kalco Inc. for $1,150,000. Robert Marshall and Ellen Long represented the seller.