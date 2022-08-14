Commercial real estate highlights: 11 E. Broad St. sells for $1.35 million

LEASES
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Camille Rudney leased 1,240 square feet of office space at 4807 Hermitage Road in Richmond.
- 3 Stars Vape Inc. leased 3,600 square feet of retail space at 3710 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.
******
Taylor Long reports the following leases:
- We Think in Ink leased 1,183 square feet at 278 N. Washington Highway, Suite E, in Ashland.
- Braids by Kiana leased 1,215 square feet at 5700 Brook Road, Unit 5664, in Richmond.
- Nhale Smoke & Vape LLC leased 1,480 square feet at 13541 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite T, in Chesterfield.
- Pagano Wellness Clinic LLC leased 4,480 square feet at 300 Arboretum Place, Unit 310, in Chesterfield.
People are also reading…
SALES
Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following sale:
- Gibran LLC purchased an 11,474-square-foot multifamily investment at 11 E. Broad St. in Richmond for $1.35 million. Susan Haas represented the landlord.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- Open Industrial Acquisitions LLC purchased 5.91 acres of land at 11223-11231 Washington Highway/10438 Dellwood Road in Hanover County from Charles S. and Belinda N. Flournoy for $1,200,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.