Commercial real estate highlights: 11 E. Broad St. sells for $1.35 million

11 E. Broad St.

11 E. Broad St. was sold for $1.35 million.

LEASES

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Camille Rudney leased 1,240 square feet of office space at 4807 Hermitage Road in Richmond.
  • 3 Stars Vape Inc. leased 3,600 square feet of retail space at 3710 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Henrico.

******

Taylor Long reports the following leases:

  • We Think in Ink leased 1,183 square feet at 278 N. Washington Highway, Suite E, in Ashland.
  • Braids by Kiana leased 1,215 square feet at 5700 Brook Road, Unit 5664, in Richmond.
  • Nhale Smoke & Vape LLC leased 1,480 square feet at 13541 Midlothian Turnpike, Suite T, in Chesterfield.
  • Pagano Wellness Clinic LLC leased 4,480 square feet at 300 Arboretum Place, Unit 310, in Chesterfield.

SALES

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following sale:

  • Gibran LLC purchased an 11,474-square-foot multifamily investment at 11 E. Broad St. in Richmond for $1.35 million. Susan Haas represented the landlord.

******

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:

  • Open Industrial Acquisitions LLC purchased 5.91 acres of land at 11223-11231 Washington Highway/10438 Dellwood Road in Hanover County from Charles S. and Belinda N. Flournoy for $1,200,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
