LEASES

CBRE reports the following transactions:

Sands Anderson leased 34,754 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond.

Crum & Forster leased 3,675 square feet at 4551 Cox Road in Henrico.

Colliers reports the following transactions:

American Medical Response Mid-Atlantic, Inc. leased 6,960 square feet at 8701 Park Central Drive in Richmond.

Universal Services of America, LP leased 5,041 square feet at 9211 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.

Sandpiper Lodging OP, LP expanded 1,690 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive in Richmond.

Launchpad Counseling leased 3,722 square feet at 5540 Falmouth St. in Richmond.

Environmental Materials, LLC leased 2,794 square feet at 5320 Lewis Road in Sandston.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions:

Avenue 42, LLC leased 2,420 square feet at 5803 Patterson Ave. in Richmond.

Southeastern District, LCMS leased 2,500 square feet at 2305 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

Virginia Education Association leased 10,079 square feet at 8001 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Chick-fil-A, Inc. leased 26,745 square feet of land at 4922 W. Broad St. in Henrico for the expansion of their existing restaurant facilities.

Saffron Nail Lounge leased 3,109 square feet of retail space at Nuckols Place, 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive, in Henrico.

Big Lots Stores, LLC renewed its lease of 36,900 square feet of retail space at 8151 Brook Road in Henrico.

All A Board, Inc. renewed its lease of 25,860 square feet of office space at 395 Dabbs House Road in Henrico.

Blue Bee Cider, LLC leased 4,800 square feet of industrial space at 4811 Bethlehem Road in Henrico.

Five Guys Burgers & Fries leased 2,806 square feet of retail space at 703 England St., in Ashland.

The First Bank and Trust Company leased 2,451 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Pkwy., in Henrico.

Brookhill Tobacco and Vape, LLC leased 2,083 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea, 5300 Chamberlayne Road, in Richmond.

Best Smiles Dentist, PLLC leased 1,100 square feet of additional retail space at Staples Mill Plaza, 9117 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico.

Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet announces the following transaction:

Richmond Habitat for Humanity leased 5,089 square feet at 1809 Roane St. in Richmond from Roane Atlantic, LLC for warehouse use.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:

Brookhill Tobacco and Vape LLC leased 2,083 square feet of retail space at 5206 Chamberlayne Road in Richmond.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following sale:

Gilbert L. Roberts, Jr. purchased 0.72 acres at 9519 Kings Charter Drive in Hanover from J & J Gayle, LLC for $425,000. Jim McVey represented the seller.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following sale: 11300 Business Center, LLC purchased the 9,100 square foot industrial/flex building at 11300 Business Center Drive in Richmond from AdvanceTEC Properties, LLC for $1,700,000 as an investment. Graham Stoneburner and David Crawford of Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller; Birck Turnbull, also with Thalhimer, represented the purchaser.