CBRE reports the following transactions: Sands Anderson leased 34,754 square feet at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond. Crum & Forster leased 3,675 square feet at 4551 Cox Road in Henrico. Colliers reports the following transactions: American Medical Response Mid-Atlantic, Inc. leased 6,960 square feet at 8701 Park Central Drive in Richmond. Universal Services of America, LP leased 5,041 square feet at 9211 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.
Sandpiper Lodging OP, LP expanded 1,690 square feet at 7200 Glen Forest Drive in Richmond. Launchpad Counseling leased 3,722 square feet at 5540 Falmouth St. in Richmond. Environmental Materials, LLC leased 2,794 square feet at 5320 Lewis Road in Sandston. Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following transactions: Avenue 42, LLC leased 2,420 square feet at 5803 Patterson Ave. in Richmond. Southeastern District, LCMS leased 2,500 square feet at 2305 N. Parham Road in Henrico. Virginia Education Association leased 10,079 square feet at 8001 Franklin Farms Drive in Henrico. Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions: Chick-fil-A, Inc. leased 26,745 square feet of land at 4922 W. Broad St. in Henrico for the expansion of their existing restaurant facilities. Saffron Nail Lounge leased 3,109 square feet of retail space at Nuckols Place, 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive, in Henrico. Big Lots Stores, LLC renewed its lease of 36,900 square feet of retail space at 8151 Brook Road in Henrico. All A Board, Inc. renewed its lease of 25,860 square feet of office space at 395 Dabbs House Road in Henrico. Blue Bee Cider, LLC leased 4,800 square feet of industrial space at 4811 Bethlehem Road in Henrico. Five Guys Burgers & Fries leased 2,806 square feet of retail space at 703 England St., in Ashland. The First Bank and Trust Company leased 2,451 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Pkwy., in Henrico. Brookhill Tobacco and Vape, LLC leased 2,083 square feet of retail space at Brookhill Azalea, 5300 Chamberlayne Road, in Richmond. Best Smiles Dentist, PLLC leased 1,100 square feet of additional retail space at Staples Mill Plaza, 9117 Staples Mill Road, in Henrico. Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet announces the following transaction: Richmond Habitat for Humanity leased 5,089 square feet at 1809 Roane St. in Richmond from Roane Atlantic, LLC for warehouse use. Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction: Brookhill Tobacco and Vape LLC leased 2,083 square feet of retail space at 5206 Chamberlayne Road in Richmond. Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following sale: Gilbert L. Roberts, Jr. purchased 0.72 acres at 9519 Kings Charter Drive in Hanover from J & J Gayle, LLC for $425,000. Jim McVey represented the seller. Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following sale: 11300 Business Center, LLC purchased the 9,100 square foot industrial/flex building at 11300 Business Center Drive in Richmond from AdvanceTEC Properties, LLC for $1,700,000 as an investment. Graham Stoneburner and David Crawford of Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller; Birck Turnbull, also with Thalhimer, represented the purchaser.
Richmond-area business expansions, openings and closings
Urban Myth Street Food
A rice bowl with bulgogi beef and chicken skewers are among the offerings of Buskey Cider's new food truck, Urban Myth Street Food.
Revel Market & Bar
Revel Market & Bar from Julep’s rolls into North Side at 6223 Lakeside Ave. with tapas and craft cocktails.
Stanley's
Stanley's, a Philly-inspired hoagie spot, recently opened in the former home of Robin Inn at 2601 Park Ave.
Popshelf
Popshelf, Goodwill, Chipotle headed to Shops at Stratford Hills
P.T. Hastings Seafood
P.T. Hastings Seafood, founded more than a century ago, is closing permanently following a severe brain injury suffered by its owner.
Killa Dillas
Killa Dillas is a new quesadilla and nacho spot at 6114 Lakeside Ave., next to the Lakeside Farmers Market.
Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen
Genova's Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen opened at 723 Buford Road in Bon Air on April 19, 2023. This is the newest venture from the owners of Casa Italiana and Pizza Express, over 4 years in the making.
The Veil Brewing Co.'s new taproom
The Veil's new taproom, located in Scott’s Addition at 1509 Belleville St., will be three times the size of its current space, with a patio, an event space and a new in-house food concept, Nokoribi, from the owners of Longoven.
Luxe New American Bar & Grill
Luxe New American Bar & Grill, a new fine dining concept, is set to open at 1331 E. Cary St., next door to Siné Irish Pub in Shockoe Slip.
Wok This Way
Wok This Way Asian street food is now open at 13 W. Broad St.
Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill will open a new location at 12050 Southshore Pointe Drive in the Southshore Shops off Hull Street Road in Midlothian in May 2023.
Eggs Up Grill
Mayu Sushi & Thai
Thai Diner Too, the Carytown mainstay at 3028 W. Cary St., has rebranded at Mayu Sushi & Thai.
Max’s on Broad
Max’s on Broad restaurant is closing, will relaunch as new concept.
RICH Nail Lounge
RICH Nail Lounge has opened at 1106 Hull St. in Manchester.
— April 2023
Sycamore Jewelers, Midlothian
Sycamore Jewelers at 4676 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Midlothian was set to close in April 2023. Terry Sprankle and Joe Cheslock opened the business in 1998. The business previously had locations in Sycamore Square in Midlothian and Chesterfield Meadows.
— April 2023
Mi Casita Restaurant
Mi Casita Restaurant opened at 2606B Broad Rock Blvd.
Ironclad Coffee
Ironclad Coffee opened three locations at Richmond International Airport, including this pre-security café in the atrium.
— March 2023
Grit Coffee
Grit Coffee Roasting Co. will open its second Richmond location in Scott's Addition on April 17.
— March 2023
Rockler Woodworking and Hardware
Storefront for a Rockler Woodworking and Hardware location. The brand is opening a new store in Short Pump by the end of March 2023.
Boiling Crab Richmond
The Boiling Crab Richmond is now to open at 2053 W. Broad St., Richmond, in March 2023. The Orange County, California-based chain has 25 locations in the U.S., as well as Australia, China, and Saudi Arabia. The Richmond location was previously Cornerstone Cigar Bar.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. opened its second Richmond-area location in Short Pump in the Greengate Shopping Center, 12171-C W. Broad St.
Suzy Sno
Suzy Sno's new location in Carytown at 3423 W. Cary St. is now open.
Diablo Doughnuts RVA
Diablo Doughnuts RVA, located at 1090 Virginia Center Parkway, Suite 105, in Glen Allen, hosted its grand opening Feb. 11.
The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap opened in Libbie Mill at 4901 Libbie Mill E Blvd Suite 100. It has a focus on beer with 60 beers on tap, plus 20 bottled beverages.
Graybo's Sports Cards
Graybo's Sports Cards has opened at 214 E. Grace St. in Richmond. The business sells baseball, football and basketball cards.
Blue Ridge Cyclery
Full-service bike store Blue Ridge Cyclery to open at Libbie Mill-Midtown
BigWife's
BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese brick-and-mortar shop is now open at 1017A N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott's Addition.
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s Ice Cream in Carytown at 3500 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
CarLotz
CarLotz brand is exiting the Richmond area. The remaining CarLotz locations will be rebranded as Shift.
Acacia Midtown
Aline Reitzer of Acacia Midtown came up with the idea for Richmond Restaurant Week. The new location of Acacia at Libbie Mill Mid-town will be participating in Richmond Restaurant Week.
Zoom Room Richmond
Zoom Room has opened its first Richmond area franchise 3450 B Lauderdale Drive in Short Pump.
Torchy's Tacos
Torchy’s Tacos has opened two fast-casual restaurants in the Richmond area: one in Short Pump and the second in Carytown. A third is on the way for Chesterfield.
Planet Fitness
A Planet Fitness location is expected to open this winter at Stony Point Village shopping center in Richmond.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is planning to open two Richmond-area locations in fall 2022.
Locations are planned at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester and 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. The company currently has a location at 805 W. Grace St. in Richmond.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company has nearly 700 locations in 35 states and Guam. The chain was founded in 1996.
— Sept. 1, 2022
Three Notch'd Brewing
2930 W. Broad St. The group acquired a former wine shop on Broad Street and pizza kitchen next door, which will be combined. Muralist Nico Cathcart was hired to design and paint two new pieces inside the space.
Three Notch’d, founded in 2013, operates five venues throughout Virginia.
— August 2022
Retail or Resell
Retail or Resell has signed a lease in Short Pump’s Towne Center West Shopping Center.
— Aug. 9, 2022
Marshalls
A Marshalls location is planned in Staples Mill Square at 9041 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
The chain dates to 1956 and includes more than 1,000 stores.
— July 21, 2022
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's is planning a location in the 6900 block of Lake Harbor Drive in Chesterfield County, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced.
The office represented the company in the sale.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has more than 530 restaurants in 28 states and other countries.
The 1.9-acre Chesterfield plot sold for $2.5 million. A 2023 opening is planned.
— June 22, 2022
My Favorite Muffin
My Favorite Muffin has opened at 10174 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen. The local owners/operators are Sam and Suzanne Makarem.
— June 7, 2022
Mattress King
After more than 40 years of carrying the moniker of Mattress King, business owner Anil “Neil” Gulati, 72, said he’s ready to retire this year. Read more here.
Anthony's on the Hill
Anthony's on the Hill in Church Hill announced that it is permanently closing.
— March 2023
The Mill on MacArthur
The Mill on MacArthur closed Feb. 26. —
February 2023