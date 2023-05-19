LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

River City Airsoft LLC leased 19,385 square feet at 711 Hospital St. in Richmond.

Consolidated Planning Holdings LLC leased 3,374 square feet at 4121 Cox Road in Henrico.

A&H Management Inc. leased 1,909 square feet at 11600 Busy St. in Chesterfield.

Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority leased 3,100 square feet at 416 Lee St. in King William.

Metro Infectious Disease Consultants LLC leased 1,500 square feet at 2305 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Virginia Housing Development Authority renewed its lease of 38,676 square feet of office space in Innsbrook Corporate Center at 4240 Cox Road in Henrico.

Sunbelt Rentals Inc. leased 27,552 square feet of industrial space at 1618-1622 Commerce Road in Richmond.

Insight Physicians P.C. leased 7,953 square feet of office space at Premier Tech Center at 2810 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

RVA Wealth Management LLC leased 4,575 square feet of office space in Innsbrook Corporate Center at Rowe Plaza, 4510 Cox Road, in Henrico.

Health First Chiropractic Inc. leased 3,972 square feet of office space at East Shore, 100, 200, 300 East Shore, in Henrico.

Entec Systems renewed its lease of 3,373 square feet of office space at West Shore III, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.

Tectonic Engineering & Surveying Consultants PC renewed its lease of 2,222 square feet of office space at Westerre I, 3951 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.

AAA+ Home Health Care LLC renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico.

Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet announces the following transaction:

MC Innovations LLC leased 2,545 square feet at the Vistas, 5540 Falmouth St., in Richmond.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:

XP Marketing Agency leased 1,072 square feet of office space at 400-C Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.

Family Secrets Restaurant leased 4,305 square feet of restaurant space at 7103 Brook Road in Henrico.

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following transactions:

Lefty’s Cuts & Styles leased approximately 700 square feet at 420 N. Second St. in Richmond.

Village Tobacco & Vape LLC leased approximately 1,612 square feet at 5156 Nine Mile Road in Henrico.

Baronian & Associates PC leased approximately 1,212 square feet at 1500 Forest Ave., Suite 202, in Henrico.

Marathon Counseling Services LLC leased approximately 192 square feet at 4615 W. Broad St., Suite 115, in Richmond.

On Track Counseling & Therapeutic Solutions PLLC leased approximately 555 square feet at 1915 Huguenot Road, Suite 301, in Chesterfield.

Wright of Virginia LLC leased approximately 1,531 square feet at 7921 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.

B Watson LLC leased approximately 884 square feet at 10370 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.

John A. Whiting renewed its lease of approximately 1,000 square feet at 4036 MacArthur Ave. in Richmond.

Mr. B’s Barbershop renewed its lease of approximately 875 square feet at 2908 Turner Road in Richmond.

Dance RVA LLC renewed its lease of approximately 1,820 square feet at 6004 W. Broad St., Suite A, in Richmond.

International Hair Salon renewed its lease of approximately 2,175 square feet at 4805 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.

Bell Fischer Wesley Therapy & Consulting LLC renewed its lease of approximately 530 square feet at 6002 W. Broad St., Suite 207, in Richmond.

State Farm Insurance Agency renewed its lease of approximately 1,028 square feet at 6010 W. Broad St., Suite 1, in Richmond.

Alkat Electrical Contractors Inc. renewed its lease of approximately 6,700 square feet at 3301 W. Leigh St. in Richmond.

Hoops Academy LLC renewed its lease of approximately 1,500 square feet at 8445 Ellerson Drive, Building B, Unit 8, in Mechanicsville.

T.T.&C. One LLC dba Ashley Furniture renewed its lease of approximately 36,455 square feet at 6312 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Coates, Battle & Tyree PLLC renewed its lease of approximately 9,800 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 200, in Henrico.

Dorms Direct LLC renewed its lease of approximately 3,531 square feet at 207 W. 22nd St. in Richmond.

Pat’s World Staging & Re-Design LLC renewed its lease of approximately 3,000 square feet at 2110 Maywill St.in Henrico.

Legendary Auto Glass and Mirror LLC renewed its lease of approximately 6,560 square feet at 2010 Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

Gifted NGO renewed its lease of approximately 1,484 square feet at 4909 Augusta Ave. in Richmond.

Tribble Insurance Agency Inc. renewed its lease of approximately 924 square feet at 10366 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.

Styles African Hair Braiding renewed its lease of approximately 682 square feet at 4623 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Virginia Union University renewed its lease of approximately 5,796 square feet at 1303-1309 Admiral St. in Richmond.

Rachael Dommert renewed its lease of approximately 594 square feet at 13702 Village Mill Drive, Suite 110, in Chesterfield.

Mark Osborne renewed its lease of approximately 506 square feet at 5809 Lakeside Ave., Suite G1-A, in Richmond.

Balloons to Go renewed its lease of approximately 308 square feet at 1915 Huguenot Road, Suite 103, in Chesterfield.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transaction:

Dinwiddie Holdings Group dba Metro Elevator purchased 12,399 square feet at 2000 E. Grace St. in Richmond from 2000 E. Grace St. LLC for $1,190,000. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.