Commercial real estate highlights: Domoishi at Nuckols Place, Bangkok Thai on Midlothian Turnpike

SALES
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sales:
- Jeffrey Hirsch purchased 47.4 acres in Fauquier for $650,000 from Virginia National Bank. John Jay Schwartz represented the parties.
- Carter Machinery Co. purchased 1.89 acres with 13,432 square feet of office and warehouse space at 8346 Old Richfood Road in Mechanicsville for $1,500,000 from DLD Associates LLC. John Jay Schwartz represented the seller.
LEASES
Joyner Commercial reports the following lease:
Allan Myers VA Inc. leased 5,590 square feet of flex space at 1521 Brook Road in Richmond. Lebs Breeden represented the landlord.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Heritage Landscape Supply Group Inc. leased 10,000 square feet of industrial space at 12250 Deerhill Place in Chesterfield. Danny Holly handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Goodwill Industries of Central Va. Inc. renewed its lease of 6,958 square feet of retail space at 6202 W. Broad St. in Henrico. James Ashby IV handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord; Nicki Jassy, also with Thalhimer, represented the tenant.
- The Sudanese American Community leased 5,555 square feet of office space at the Parham Trade Center, 2500 E. Parham Road, in Henrico. Isaac DeRegibus handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Pinnacle Living leased 4,878 square feet of office space at East Shore II, 120 Eastshore Drive, in Henrico. Amy J. Broderick and Mark E. Douglas handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Loomcraft Mills Ltd leased 4,710 square feet of retail space at 8439-41 Glazebrook Ave. in Richmond. Isaac DeRegibus handled the negotiations on behalf of the tenant.
- Richmond Integrative and Functional Medicine LLC leased 4,253 square feet of office space at 1 Park West Circle in Midlothian. Isaac DeRegibus handled the negotiations on behalf of the tenant.
- Domoishi leased 3,540 square feet of retail space at Nuckols Place, 5400 Wyndham Forest Drive, in Henrico. Alicia Brown, Connie Jordan Nielsen and Annie O’Connor handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Freedom Church LLC leased 3,235 square feet of office space at the Parham Trade Center, 2500 E. Parham Road, in Henrico. Isaac DeRegibus handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Stepping Stone VA LLC leased 3,000 square feet of industrial space at 2312 Commerce Center Drive in Rockville. David Crawford and Graham Stoneburner handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Bangkok Thai Restaurant leased 2,100 square feet of retail space at the Festival at Midlothian, 9700-9790 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield. Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicki Jassy handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- LightRX Face & Body leased 1,899 square feet of retail space at The Corner at Short Pump at West Broad Street and Lauderdale Drive in Henrico. Alicia Brown, Connie Jordan Nielsen and Nicki Jassy handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Plus Communications LLC leased 1,469 square feet of office space at 1015 E. Main St. in Richmond. Amy J. Broderick and Kate Hosko handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord; Reilly Marchant, also with Thalhimer, represented the tenant.
- Vestique LLC leased 1,294 square feet of mixed-use space at Westhampton Commons, 5800 Patterson Ave., in Henrico. Annie O’Connor handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
***
Have Site Will Travel Ltd and The Man With Square Feet reports the following leases:
- Vortex Supply LLC leased 4,365 square feet at 9012 Hermitage Road, Bay 1, in Henrico.
- Healing Sounds LLC leased 1,768 square feet at 830 Southlake Blvd., 2nd floor, in Richmond.
- The Profit Source LLC leased 727 square feet at 8100 Three Chopt Road, Suite 152, in Henrico.