Commercial real estate highlights: East End Pregnancy Resource Center, Spirit Halloween

LEASES
Colliers reports the following transactions:
- First Home Care Inc. renewed 5,741 square feet at 5516 Falmouth St., Richmond.
- Motorola Solutions Inc. renewed 5,314 square feet at 1732 E. Parham Road, Henrico.
- AVG Intermediate Holdings LLC leased 2,846 square feet at 14300 Winterview Parkway, Midlothian.
- Commonwealth Primary Care Inc. leased 1,349 square feet at 2200 Pump Road, Richmond.
******
Commonwealth Commercial reports the following transactions:
- Master Center for Addiction Medicine, LLC leased 1,296 square feet at 2505 Pocoshock Place in Chesterfield.
- Royal Cleaning Services leased 615 square feet at 591-B Southlake Boulevard in Chesterfield.
- The Law Offices of Michael F. Magee, PLC leased 200 square feet at 1700 Huguenot Road, 2E in Chesterfield.
- Richmond Therapy leased 150 square feet at 1700 Huguenot Road, 2B, in Chesterfield.
- NEYRA Industries, Inc. leased 10,500 square feet at 1109-1111 Oak St. in Richmond.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer report the following lease transactions:
- Aesthetic Center of Richmond Dermatology, LLC leased 8,953 square feet of office space at 3960 Stillman Pkwy. in Henrico.
- America’s Best leased 3,074 square feet of retail space at 11440 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- Biringer Builders, Inc. leased 2,980 square feet of office space at 1210 Sycamore Square Drive in Chesterfield.
- Fiddles, Inc. leased 2,536 square feet of industrial space at Gaskins Centre — Building I, 3801-3827 Gaskins Road, in Henrico.
- AO Construction, LLC leased 1,800 square feet of industrial space at 217 Arcadia Street in Richmond.
- Midkiff, Muncie & Ross, P.C. renewed its lease of 18,660 square feet of office space at Arboretum III, 300 Arboretum, in Chesterfield County, VA. Brian K. Berkey and Karla Knight handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the tenant.
- Spirit Halloween Superstores leased the 10,060 square feet of retail space at Dimmock Square, 723 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.
- Dwell Design Studio, LLC leased 8,145 square feet of office space at Summit Suites, 3122 W. Marshall Street, in Richmond.
- GadgetPass, Inc. leased 5,000 square feet of industrial space at Chippenham Business Center, 201-255 E. German School Road, in Richmond.
- GloBody Fitness, LLC leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 6812 Everglades Drive in Richmond.
- UrgentVet leased 3,117 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond.
- Lakeside Love Shack renewed and expanded its lease of 2,474 square feet of retail space at 6913-6945 Lakeside Ave., in Henrico.
- Active Escapes, LLC renewed its lease of 2,400 square feet of office space at 401 N. Ridge Road in Henrico.
- American Expediting Logistics LLC leased 1,753 square feet of office space at Brandy Hill Clocktower Office Building, 7443 Lee Davis Road, in Hanover.
- Envogue Hair Salon, LLC renewed its lease of 1,400 square feet of office space at Landmark Office Center, 8716-8762 Landmark Road, in Henrico.
***
******
Joyner Commerical Real Estate reports the following:
- East End Pregnancy Resource Center leased 3,378 square feet of flex space located at 4823 S. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond.
Astonishing Detail LLC leased 3,600 square feet of flex space located at 2501 Grenoble Road in Richmond.
SALES
Commonwealth Commercial reports the following sale:
- Sandpiper Independence Park Richmond, LLC purchased 3.45 acres at 9940 Independence Park Drive in Henrico from IP Lot #4 Virginia, LLC for $2,250,000. Craige Pelouze and Sam Worley represented the seller.
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:
- Mahozzi VA Properties purchased approximately 4.85 acres of land on Telcourt Road, just off I-95, in Ashland from Fortuitous Properties, LLC, for $400,000 as an investment for their new flooring showroom and warehouse location. Isaac DeRegibus handled the sale negotiations.
Joyner Commerical Real Estate reports the following:
- We Do It Better, LLC purchased 27.24 acres of property located at 17400 S. Crater Road in Prince George for $325,000. Patricia Ray Barton of Joyner Fine Properties represented the buyer and seller.
- Glenside Building, LLC purchased the 5,170 square foot retail building at 5431 Glenside Drive in Henrico from Cole Be Portfolio III, LLC for $1,300,000 and plans to renovate and occupy the property for Rico’s Mexican Restaurant. James Ashby IV handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.