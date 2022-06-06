Commercial real estate highlights: Evergreen Enterprises subleases former Best Products Building

leasES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
Evergreen Enterprises of Virginia LLC
- subleased the former Best Products Building, 117,138 square feet of industrial space at 14174 N. Washington Highway in Ashland. Isaac DeRegibus handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the tenant.
Cherry Bekaert LLP
- renewed its lease of the Williams Mullen Center, 13,437 square feet of office space at 200 S. 10th St. in Richmond. Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
Chesterfield Havok Youth Sports Inc
- . renewed its lease of the Oak Lake Business Center, 6,910 square feet of industrial space at 2900-48 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield. R. Scott Douglas, SIOR and Gregg Beck handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
West End Dermatology
- renewed its lease of 5,317 square feet of retail space at 3811 Gaskins Road in Henrico. Evan Magrill and Dean Meyer handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
Unsprung Upholstery Co.
- renewed its lease of 2,941 square feet of retail space at the Hub Shopping Center, 6945 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico. Richard L. Thalhimer handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
JuJu Bee’s LLC
- renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of retail space at Lakeside Towne Center, 6920 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico. Richard L. Thalhimer handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
Centerville Imports Inc.
- renewed its lease of 2,096 square feet of office space at 12934-A Plaza Drive in Goochland County. Michael A. Shaia handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
Vectors Research Management LLC
- leased 2,068 square feet of office space at West Broad Village III, 11131 W. Broad St. in Henrico. Dean Meyer and Mac Wilson handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
Sunshine Health Massage LLC
- leased 1,222 square feet of retail space at the Midlothian Center, 101-271 Wadsworth Way in Chesterfield. James Ashby IV and Richard L. Thalhimer handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.