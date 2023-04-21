LEASES

Colliers reports the following transactions:

Vicom Corp. renewed its lease of 12,323 square feet at 1580 E. Parham Road in Henrico.

Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. renewed its lease of 2,591 square feet at 1503 Santa Rosa Road in Henrico.

Funai Corp. renewed its lease of 1,294 square feet at 2820 Waterford Lake Drive in Midlothian.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Spectra Services Inc. leased 9,000 square feet at 12662 Bermuda Triangle Road in Chesterfield.

Frith, Anderson, Peake PC leased 1,869 square feet at 4198 Cox Road in Henrico.

Medical Services of America Inc. renewed its lease of 3,612 square feet at 4461 Cox Road in Henrico.

Nallapaneni Consultants LLC leased 1,617 square feet at 4510 Cox Road in Henrico.

HNTB Corp. leased 2,075 square feet at 4510 Cox Road in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc. leased 39,903 square feet of retail space at Southpark Shopping Center, at Southpark Circle and Temple Avenue, in Colonial Heights.

Goodwill of Central and Coastal Virginia Inc. leased 18,065 square feet of retail space at Shops at Stratford Hills, 7101 and 7045 Forest Hill Ave., in Richmond.

Dollar Tree Stores Inc. leased 10,200 square feet of retail space at Festival at Midlothian, 9700-9790 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

Snipes USA leased 5,920 square feet of retail space at Virginia Center Station, 1070 Virginia Center Parkway, in Henrico.

For the Love of Dance LLC leased 4,701 square feet of retail space at Regency, 1420 N. Parham Road, in Henrico.

Aster Springs Outpatient leased 4,254 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.

Five Guys leased 2,542 square feet of retail space at Duckridge Landing, 14438 Hull Street Road, in Chesterfield.

Tsaocaa Restaurant leased 2,209 square feet of retail space at Wilton Square at Reynolds Crossing I & II, 7000 Forest Ave. and 6996-6972 Forest Ave., in Henrico.

CORA Physical Therapy leased 1,804 square feet of retail space at Stony Point Village, 3000-3096 Stony Point Road, in Chesterfield.

CasterDepot Inc. renewed its lease of 1,800 square feet of office space at 3310 Rosedale Ave. in Richmond.

Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet announce the following transaction:

Ricoh USA Inc. leased 2,536 square feet for office use at 9204 Center Oak Court at Rutland in Mechanicsville.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

Summit Transportation LLC leased 2,225 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11147 Air Park Road in Hanover.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Tahiri Capital LLC purchased 6,682 square feet at 13354 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield from Burgess Enterprises for $915,000. Eric Hammond and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.

Civica Foundation purchased 9.4 acres at 9401 Courthouse Road in Meadowville Technology Park in Chesterfield from the Economic Development Authority of the county of Chesterfield for $795,400. Ben Bruni and Carl Blackwell represented the purchaser.

HG Real Estate LLC purchased 68 +/- acres at 4579 Old Fredericksburg Road in Goochland from Guza Investments LLC for $700,000. Ryan Fanelli and Joe Buhrman represented the seller, and Brent Altaffer and Randy Cosby represented the purchaser.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transaction:

Six Bees II LLC purchased a 10,680-square-foot office-warehouse building at 11321 Business Center Drive in Branchway Business Center in Chesterfield from 1321 Business Center Drive LLC for $1,360,000 for its growing commercial construction business, CK Bosworth Construction. Amy J. Broderick and Kate Hosko handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following transaction:

Plush RVA LLC purchased 5,175 square feet at 8700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield for $1.2 million. Tony Rolando and Scott White represented the seller, Thtrcu LLC.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transaction:

Tanner Properties LLC sold 221 Bollingbrook St., 52,392 square feet, in Petersburg to Avocado Management LLC for $1,000,000. Wilson Flohr represented the seller.