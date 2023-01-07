 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commercial real estate highlights: Forest Ridge Apartments in Stratford Hills sold

Forest Ridge Apartments

Ritz Banc Group has acquired Forest Ridge Apartments in Richmond for more than $19 million.

LEASES

Colliers reports the following transactions:

  • Twelvestone Holdings Inc leased 2,595 square feet at 1501 Maple Ave. in Richmond.
  • River City Comprehensive Counseling Services leased 3,936 square feet at 2810 N. Parham Road in Richmond.
  • A.M. Kitchen Co. leased 898 square feet at 805 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
  • Hamilton US Services LLC leased 16,270 square feet at 10900 Nuckols Road in Richmond.
  • Iglesia De Cristo Casa De Dios Corp. renewed 9,754 square feet at 1538 E. Parham Road in Richmond.
  • Teddylables Inc leased 3,175 square feet at 10197 Maple Leaf Court in Ashland.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

  • Bangers and Drinks LLC leased 25,000 square feet at 1516 Koger Center Blvd. in Chesterfield County.
  • Kefficient LLC leased 10,820 square feet at 8013 White Bark Terrace in Goochland County.
  • Beauty Systems Group, LLC renewed its 2,500 square feet at 3415 Old Parham Road in Henrico County.
  • Kefficient LLC leased 10,820 square feet at 8013 White Bark Terrace in Chesterfield.
  • Johnson’s Transport LLC leased 640 square feet at 10100 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield.
  • Aimee Malloy Insurance Agency Inc. leased 1,850 square feet at 2800 Buford Road in Chesterfield.
  • JES Construction LLC leased 81,500 square feet at 309 Quarles Road in Hanover County.
  • Andrea D. Robinson dba My Fitness Matters leased 700 square feet at 9850 Lori Road in Chesterfield.
  • Scan Solutions LLC leased 7,400 square feet at 9700 Farrar Court in Chesterfield.
  • Accent Fence Inc. leased 0.5 acre at 11310 Washington Highway in Hanover.
  • Sunshine Anderson leased 1,250 square feet at 1390 Broad St. in Goochland.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc. leased 2,106 square feet at 11310 Washington Highway in Hanover.
  • Castillo Trucking leased 0.25 acre at 11310 Washington Highway in Hanover.
  • Leonardo’s Trucking LLC leased 4,000 square feet at 11310 Washington Highway in Hanover.
  • Sunrise Construction Co. LLC leased 111,198 square feet at 7400 Impala Drive in Henrico.
  • Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:
  • Strategic Telecom Supply & Solutions leased 126,670 square feet of industrial space at Maury Street Warehouses, 2601 Maury St. in Richmond.
  • Pattons Inc. leased 7,030 square feet of industrial space at 3607-3609 Mayland Court in Henrico.
  • Black Swan Books Inc. renewed its lease of 2,800 square feet of office space at 3310 Rosedale Ave. in Richmond.
  • Shirley Contracting Co. renewed its lease of 2,535 square feet of office space at 2100-2116 W. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
  • Which Wich renewed its lease of 1,700 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St. in Chesterfield.
  • Ashland Toxicology Corp. leased 1,358 square feet of office space at 10571 Telegraph Road in Henrico.

Joyner Commercial Properties reports the following:

  • Mid-Atlantic Nephrology leased 2,600 square feet of office space at 1506 Hull St. in Richmond.
  • Legacy Outreach Service LLC leased 1,700 square feet of office space at 1208-1212 E. Cary Street in Richmond.
  • Tobacco and Vape LLC leased 2,600 square feet of retail space at 3816 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond.
  • Lalo’s Pinches Tacos Inc. leased 3,200 square feet of retail space located at 8028 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following new leases:

  • Metropolitan Warehouse & Delivery Corp. leased 32,758 square feet of warehouse space at Northlake II, 12043 Harley Club Drive in Hanover.
  • Lawler Fabrication and Equipment LLC leased 6,075 square feet of warehouse space at 113 Midpoint Drive in Goochland.
  • Greenvans LLC leased 2,100 square feet of office/warehouse space at 3015 Lafayette Ave. in Henrico.
  • Benson Insurance & Financial Services LLC leased 2,504 square feet of office space at 8012 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
  • Carter Machinery Co. Inc. leased 24,174 square feet of warehouse space at 1120 Gordon Ave. in Richmond.
  • Sunrise Construction LLC dba Capital Warehouse leased 111,198 square feet of warehouse space at 7400 Impala Drive in Henrico.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following transactions:

  • Carter’s Subs and Smoke Shop leased 1,664 square feet at 1883 S. Crater Road in Petersburg.
  • 1st Franklin Financial Corp. leased 1,900 square feet at 6493 Mechanicsville Turnpike in Mechanicsville.
  • AAA Concrete LLC leased 500 square feet at 2600 Rocky Oak Road in Powhatan County.
  • GEO-Corp. Inc.
  • dba Viva Home Loans leased 1,394 square feet located at 209 Stonebridge Plaza in the Stonebridge Shopping Center in Richmond.
  • Ensaf Mart leased 1,615 square feet at 9004 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

SALES

Colliers Virginia reports the following sale:

  • Ritz Banc Group acquired Forest Ridge Apartments, located at 2665 Granite Hill Circle in Richmond, from Colony Management for $19,300,000.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

  • TF Holdings LLC purchased 8,000 square feet at 2356 Lanier Road in Goochland from Berkle Properties LLC for $1,950,000. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
  • DRM MOM LLC purchased 3.318 acres at 740 Grove Road in Chesterfield from Park Grove LLC for $495,000. Michael Mayhew and Colton Konvicka represented the seller.
  • Wellfleet Properties LLC purchased 16,947 square feet at 12201 Gayton Road in Henrico. Tucker Dowdy and Nash Warren represented the landlord.
  • Lorgan Richmond Investments LLC purchased 14,040 square feet at 9101 W. Broad St. in Henrico from David’s Bridal LLC for $2,600,000. Thomas Lynde, Michael Morris and Jim Mcvey represented the purchaser.
  • Shannon Properties LLC purchased 2,353 square feet at 2229 Pump Road in Henrico from PCG1 LLC for $567,000. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
  • Perry Street Investors LLC purchased .356 +/- acre at 326 W. Seventh St. in Richmond from 326 W. Seventh Street LLC for $1,408,705.48. Chip Louthan represented the seller.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sale:

  • Lingerfelt Development LLC purchased approximately 20.6 acres at 1601 and 1701 Bermuda Hundred Road in Chesterfield from Kathryn Ross and John Roberts for $650,000 as an investment and are under construction on a 187,980-square-foot high-bay distribution facility. Mark E. Douglas handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
  • Lingerfelt Development LLC also purchased approximately 15.84 acres located at 2221 W. Hundred Road in Chester from DSRA II LLC for $4,882,500 and plans to develop a Class A apartment community. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
  • Sandpiper LLC purchased a 44,000-square-foot office building at 9940 Independence Park Drive from IP Lot 4 Virginia LLC for $2,250,000 as an investment. Mark E. Douglas handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

  • South Atlantic Properties Inc. sold 4.34 acres to Beyond6 LLC located at 9664 Sliding Hill Road in Hanover for $1,100,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.
  • Sean A. Urquhart sold 4.5 acres to M&H Investments LLC located at 9400 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield for $850,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
  • Phyllis Day & Elton Investment Group LLC sold 0.26 acre to 1618 Hull Street LLC at 1619, 1621 and 1623 Hull Street in Richmond for $240,000. Wilson Flohr represented the buyer.
