Commercial real estate highlights: Former bank building sold in Richmond for $3.6 million

LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Synergy Technical LLC leased 3,102 square feet at 2201 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

River Road Psychiatry LLC leased 588 square feet at 5101 Monument Ave. in Henrico.

Tracey McLean leased 600 square feet at 1807 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.

Qiuyan Zhang leased 775 square feet at 6740 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.

Mindful Movement Physical Therapy and Yoga LLC and Lyra Parker LLC leased 898 square feet at 8921 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

Upholstery and Fabric Stores Inc. leased 17,905 square feet at 12501 Patterson Ave. in Goochland.

Sweetie Boy Gems LLC leased 10,000 square feet at 2362 Greystone Court in Goochland.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Lost Office Collaborative LLC leased 6,125 square feet of office space at Rocketts Landing on Old Main Street in Richmond.

Buckeye International Inc. leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at Interair Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road in Henrico.

Cary Bowen, Esquire renewed its lease of 2,698 square feet of office space at Landmark Office Center, 8716-8762 Landmark Road in Henrico.

Cummins-Allison Corp. renewed its lease of 2,560 square feet of industrial space at Mayland Court Condos, 3526 Mayland Court in Henrico.

Automotive Shop Equipment Inc. renewed its lease of 2,225 square feet of office space at Granite Springs Trade Center, 229 Granite Springs Road in Chesterfield.

Jenkins Block & Associates P.C. leased 2,153 square feet of office space at the Winchester Building, 10800 Midlothian Turnpike. in Chesterfield.

New Beginning Support Services LLC renewed its lease of 1,500 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road in Henrico.

Berkshire Hathaway Home Services renewed its lease of 1,296 square feet of office space at West Shore I, 100 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.

Have Site Will Travel® and The Man with Square Feet® announces the following transaction:

Nations Classroom LLC leased 3,198 square feet at 9204 Center Oak Court at Rutland in Mechanicsville.

Porter Realty reports the following transactions:

Care Advantage Inc. leased 2,200 square feet of warehouse space at 10045 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

A Dub Bodywork LLC leased 6,000 square feet of office-warehouse space at 13543 Charlotte Court in Chesterfield.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Lakeview West LLC and Lakeview Village LLC purchased 10,092 square feet at 111 N. Otterdale Road in Chesterfield from NTS LLC for $1,750,000. Michael Mayhew and Ben Bruni represented the seller.

Lakeview West LLC and Lakeview Village LLC purchased 10,112 square feet at 6500 Harbour View Court in Chesterfield from Mountain Blue Ltd. for $1,500,000. Eric Hammond and Michael Good represented the seller.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following sales:

Wallace Properties LLC purchased 2609 Boulevard, a 1,840-square-foot former bank branch, situated on 1.23 acres in Colonial Heights, from Lemonade MM Colonial Heights LLC for $775,000 as an investment. Will McGoogan handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.

Self-Help Credit Union purchased 3214 Skipwith Road, an 18,376-square-foot former bank building, situated on 3.34 acres in Henrico, from Lemonade MM Richmond Skipwith LLC for $3,600,000. Will McGoogan handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.