LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Shannon Wilson Howell leased 1,837 square feet at 11551 Nuckols Road in Henrico.

Burton & Associates LLC leased 2,471 square feet at 4198 Cox Road in Henrico.

Raymond Engineering-Georgia Inc. leased 3,006 square feet at 7130 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

Safe Haven Security Services LLC leased 521 square feet at 201 N. Washington Highway in Hanover.

Gray and Pape Heritage Management leased 2,100 square feet at 2119 E. Franklin St. in Richmond.

Morse Investigation Services LLC leased 1,460 square feet at 4196 Innslake Drive in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Martial Arts World Midlothian Inc. renewed its lease of 6,662 square feet of retail space at 4800 Market Square Lane in Chesterfield.

Fulton Bank leased 4,940 square feet of mixed-use space at The Icon, 3200 W. Broad St., in Henrico.

Marquez Foods Virginia LLC leased 4,870 square feet of industrial space at Interair Business Center, 5371-5393 Glen Alden Drive and 2400-2410 Charles City Road, in Henrico.

Niche Fitness Studio leased 3,247 square feet of office space at 1435 W. Main St. in Richmond.

Jesus Lopez & Hariond Reyes renewed its lease of 3,150 square feet of industrial space at Bells Road Office/Warehouse, 2930-2954 Bells Road, in Chesterfield.

Hidden Gem Escape Rooms leased 2,850 square feet of retail space at Brandy Hill Plaza, 7055 Mechanicsville Turnpike, in Hanover.

Nothing Bundt Cakes leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at Towne Plaza, 11409-11419 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

F.H. Furr Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning & Electrical LLC leased 12,822 square feet of industrial space at Crescent Business Center V, 10400 Lakeridge Parkway, in Ashland.

Dollar Tree renewed its lease of 9,325 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St., in Chesterfield.

Colonial Pipeline Co. renewed its lease of 6,380 square feet of industrial space at 2607 Willard Road in Richmond.

Mistras Group Inc. renewed its lease of 5,900 square feet of industrial space at 2704 Oaklake Blvd. in Chesterfield.

EnviroServe Inc. leased 4,000 square feet of industrial space at 13536 Charlotte Court in Chesterfield.

Marshall Craft Associates Inc. leased 3,855 square feet of office space at 515 Hull St. in Richmond.

Shops at 5807 leased 2,827 square feet of retail space at Stony Point Village, 3000-3096 Stony Point Road, in Richmond.

The Book People LLC leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at Gleneagles Shopping Center, 10426 Ridgefield Parkway, in Henrico.

Pizza Hut leased 1,200 square feet of retail space at Branders Bridge Shopping Center, 12101 Branders Creek Drive, in Chesterfield.

Ecostar Energy LLC leased 1,063 square feet of office space at Manchester Pie Factory, 612 Hull St., in Richmond.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transaction:

Cat Adoption and Rescue Efforts LLC leased 402 square feet of office space at 2500 E. Parham Road in Henrico.

Pollard & Bagby reports the following transactions:

Richmond Records and Stuff leased approximately 1,290 square feet at 4613 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Accurate Solutions Medical Training leased approximately 1,400 square feet at 4607 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Revolt Inc. leased 1,360 square feet at 518-B W. Grace St. in Richmond.

Radiant Legal & Consulting PLLC dba Terry Frank leased approximately 1,787 square feet at 6722 Patterson Ave., Suite B, in Henrico.

Amy Esswein and James Madden leased approximately 880 square feet at 201 N. Second St. in Richmond.

Damien Chew leased approximately 850 square feet at 5402½ Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.

Polo Asia Spa Inc. leased approximately 1,500 square feet at 11307 Polo Place, Suite D, in Chesterfield.

Argeleny Hookah & Cafe renewed its lease of approximately 2,660 square feet at 304 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Stop Loss LLC renewed its lease of approximately 868 square feet at 13702 Village Mill Drive, Suite 106, in Chesterfield.

Stop Loss LLC renewed its lease of approximately 1,060 square feet at 13702 Village Mill Drive, Suite 201, in Chesterfield.

C & S Consultants dba Barcode Etc. renewed its lease of approximately 746 square feet at 4621 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

ZNG Enterprises LLC dba A&AAA Be Better Drivers renewed its lease of approximately 1,900 square feet at 7503-A Staples Mill Road in Henrico.

Lakeside Tattoo renewed its lease of approximately 853 square feet at 5402 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.

Art Tailors renewed its lease of approximately 693 square feet at 100 S. Sheppard St. in Richmond.

Enoteca Sogno renewed its lease of approximately 5,900 square feet at 1223-1225 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.

SSVS Communications renewed its lease of approximately 700 square feet at 8428 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Up All Night Bakery renewed its lease of approximately 900 square feet at 1221 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.

Porter Realty Co. reports the following transactions:

DumpStor Inc. leased 2,500 square feet of office-warehouse space at 10054 Whitesel Road in Hanover.

Capital Area Health Network leased 3,600 square feet of warehouse space at 10370 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

NLS Technologies LLC leased 3,600 square feet of warehouse space at 10380 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

Southern Tactical leased 2,100 square feet of warehouse space at 10370 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

SALES Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Crosswinds LLC purchased 2,322 square feet at 3918 Grove Ave. in Richmond from CBL Associates LLC for $687,500. Jamie Galanti represented the seller.

Ortho Watkins Building LLC purchased 8.551 +/- acres at Watkins Centre Parkway and East West Road in Chesterfield County from Watkins Land LLC for $2,693,280. Bill Barnett, Joe Buhrman and Chris Jenkins represented the seller.

Hamlet Watkins Centre LLC purchased 30 +/- acres at Watkins Centre Parkway and East West Road in Chesterfield County from Watkins Land LLC for $4,500,000. Chris Jenkins, Joe Buhrman and Bill Barnett represented the seller, and Randy Cosby represented the purchaser.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transaction:

1031 44th Street LLC bought approximately 4 acres at 331 S. Hill Carter Parkway in Hanover from L & F Holdings LLC for $400,000 as an investment. Clay Culbreth handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.

Mega RV Storage purchased approximately 9 acres on Cobbs Road near U.S. Route 1 in Ashland from Central Contracting Co. Inc. for $675,000 for development. Gregg Beck handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.

Porter Realty Co. reports the following transactions:

Crown Enterprises LLC sold 10995 Leadbetter Road to 10995 Leadbetter LLC located in Hanover for $3,000,000. Kevin Cox represented the buyer.