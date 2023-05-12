A1 Minute! May 11, 2023: Timmons Group new headquarters; Virginia ranked among safest states; VMI grad profiled
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions: Commonwealth Blinds & Shades Inc. leased 8,128 square feet at 10438 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover. Community Futures Foundation dba Community Brain Injury Services leased 2,975 square feet at 9211 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield. Patient First Corp. renewed its lease of 94,349 square feet at 5000-5500 Cox Road in Henrico. Jettie Z. Norfleet and Brett C. Welch leased 1,500 square feet at 2303 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
RVA Wealth Management LLC leased 4,575 square feet at 4510 Cox Road in Henrico. Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transaction: Reefology RVA LLC leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10380 Wood Park Court in Hanover. Taylor Long Properties reports the following transactions: A&J Residential Services leased 1,128 square feet at 798 Southpark Blvd., Colonial Heights. Higher Ground Recovery LLC leased 2,625 square feet at 2821 N. Parham Road, Henrico. Kilwins Ice Cream leased 1,201 square feet at Route 288 and Genito Road in Midlothian. Club Pilates leased 2,400 square feet at 1523 N. Parham Road in the Ridge Shopping Center, Henrico. Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transaction: Macay LLC purchased 7,184 square feet at 1651 N. Parham Road in Henrico from Fargo Associates LLC for $1.5 million. Colton Konvicka and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller, and Nash Warren represented the purchaser. Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions: JRA Real Estate Inc. purchased approximately 10.24 acres at 11801 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from Moore’s Lake Apts Phase IV LLC for $1.2 million and plans to develop a national indoor shooting range. David M. Smith handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller; Alicia Brown represented the purchaser. Prudent Growth Partners LLC purchased the Wistar Center, a three-building, leased flex industrial and retail portfolio at 8101-8157 Staples Mill Road in Henrico from Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners for $7.2 million. Sale negotiations were handled by Bo McKown, Catharine Spangler and Eric Robison. Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet reports the following transaction:
1911 Bishop LLC purchased 2,220 square feet at 1911 Bishop Road in Henrico for $325,000 from the Bridge Center. John Jay Schwartz represented the seller.
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions: Peapunk Properties LLC sold a 3,384-square-foot office building on 11505 Allecingie Parkway to The Julies Realty LLC located in Chesterfield for $305,000. Robert Porter III represented the buyer. TMC LLC sold 3.1 acres at 16014 Binns Road to MRS TES Investments LLC located in Hanover for $225,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller. Taylor Long Properties reports the following transaction: S & K Leasing LLC purchased a 19,251-square-foot building on 1.29 acres at 2401 Richmond Highway in Richmond for $910,000 from James River Center LLC. Ellen Long and Wanda Garrett represented the seller.
Richmond-area business expansions, openings and closings
88 Street Food
Popular drinks, including matcha milk tea, fruit tea and Vietnamese coffee are also on the menu.
Eva Russo
Urban Myth Street Food
A rice bowl with bulgogi beef and chicken skewers are among the offerings of Buskey Cider's new food truck, Urban Myth Street Food.
Buskey Cider
Revel Market & Bar
Revel Market & Bar from Julep’s rolls into North Side at 6223 Lakeside Ave. with tapas and craft cocktails.
Revel Market & Bar
Rams House Bar + Kitchen
Rams House Bar + Kitchen from the Lindsey Food Group is headed to 2035 W. Broad St. in Fan this summer.
Rams House
Stanley's
Stanley's, a Philly-inspired hoagie spot, recently opened in the former home of Robin Inn at 2601 Park Ave.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
Popshelf
Popshelf, Goodwill, Chipotle headed to Shops at Stratford Hills
P.T. Hastings Seafood
P.T. Hastings Seafood, founded more than a century ago, is closing permanently following a severe brain injury suffered by its owner.
Kathlyn Hastings
Killa Dillas
Killa Dillas is a new quesadilla and nacho spot at 6114 Lakeside Ave., next to the Lakeside Farmers Market.
Mike Kropf/TIMES-DISPATCH
Genova’s Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen
Genova's Pizza Station & Take Out Kitchen opened at 723 Buford Road in Bon Air on April 19, 2023. This is the newest venture from the owners of Casa Italiana and Pizza Express, over 4 years in the making.
Eva Russo
The Veil Brewing Co.'s new taproom
The Veil's new taproom, located in Scott’s Addition at 1509 Belleville St., will be three times the size of its current space, with a patio, an event space and a new in-house food concept, Nokoribi, from the owners of Longoven.
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Luxe New American Bar & Grill
Luxe New American Bar & Grill, a new fine dining concept, is set to open at 1331 E. Cary St., next door to Siné Irish Pub in Shockoe Slip.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Wok This Way
Wok This Way Asian street food is now open at 13 W. Broad St.
Matt Pochily, VVN
Eggs Up Grill
Eggs Up Grill will open a new location at 12050 Southshore Pointe Drive in the Southshore Shops off Hull Street Road in Midlothian in May 2023.
Eggs Up Grill
Mayu Sushi & Thai
Thai Diner Too, the Carytown mainstay at 3028 W. Cary St., has rebranded at Mayu Sushi & Thai.
Colleen Curran, Times-Dispatch
Max’s on Broad
Max’s on Broad restaurant is closing, will relaunch as new concept.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
RICH Nail Lounge
RICH Nail Lounge has opened at 1106 Hull St. in Manchester.
— April 2023
Sycamore Jewelers, Midlothian
Sycamore Jewelers at 4676 Commonwealth Centre Parkway in Midlothian was set to close in April 2023. Terry Sprankle and Joe Cheslock opened the business in 1998. The business previously had locations in Sycamore Square in Midlothian and Chesterfield Meadows.
— April 2023
Mi Casita Restaurant
Mi Casita Restaurant opened at 2606B Broad Rock Blvd.
Ironclad Coffee
Ironclad Coffee opened three locations at Richmond International Airport, including this pre-security café in the atrium.
— March 2023
Matthew Brazier
Grit Coffee
Grit Coffee Roasting Co. will open its second Richmond location in Scott's Addition on April 17.
— March 2023
Grit Coffee
Rockler Woodworking and Hardware
Storefront for a Rockler Woodworking and Hardware location. The brand is opening a new store in Short Pump by the end of March 2023.
Lauren Sauer
Boiling Crab Richmond
The Boiling Crab Richmond is now to open at 2053 W. Broad St., Richmond, in March 2023. The Orange County, California-based chain has 25 locations in the U.S., as well as Australia, China, and Saudi Arabia. The Richmond location was previously Cornerstone Cigar Bar.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co.
Blue Cow Ice Cream Co. opened its second Richmond-area location in Short Pump in the Greengate Shopping Center, 12171-C W. Broad St.
AARON SPICER
Suzy Sno
Suzy Sno's new location in Carytown at 3423 W. Cary St. is now open.
Colleen Curran, RTD
Diablo Doughnuts RVA
Diablo Doughnuts RVA, located at 1090 Virginia Center Parkway, Suite 105, in Glen Allen, hosted its grand opening Feb. 11.
Eva Russo, Times-Dispatch
The Brass Tap
The Brass Tap opened in Libbie Mill at 4901 Libbie Mill E Blvd Suite 100. It has a focus on beer with 60 beers on tap, plus 20 bottled beverages.
Eva Russo
Graybo's Sports Cards
Graybo's Sports Cards has opened at 214 E. Grace St. in Richmond. The business sells baseball, football and basketball cards.
Blue Ridge Cyclery
Full-service bike store Blue Ridge Cyclery to open at Libbie Mill-Midtown
Blue Ridge Cyclery
BigWife's
BigWife’s Mac n’ Cheese brick-and-mortar shop is now open at 1017A N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard in Scott's Addition.
BigWife’s
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s Ice Cream in Carytown at 3500 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
SHABAN ATHUMAN, TIMES-DISPATCH
CarLotz
The
CarLotz brand is exiting the Richmond area. The remaining CarLotz locations will be rebranded as Shift.
PROVIDED BY CARLOTZ
Acacia Midtown
Aline Reitzer of Acacia Midtown came up with the idea for Richmond Restaurant Week. The new location of Acacia at Libbie Mill Mid-town will be participating in Richmond Restaurant Week.
Daniel Sangjib Min, TIMES-DISPATCH
Zoom Room Richmond
Zoom Room has opened its first Richmond area franchise 3450 B Lauderdale Drive in Short Pump.
Zoom Room
Torchy's Tacos
Torchy’s Tacos has opened two fast-casual restaurants in the Richmond area: one in Short Pump and the second in Carytown. A third is on the way for Chesterfield.
times-dispatch
Planet Fitness
A Planet Fitness location is expected to open this winter at Stony Point Village shopping center in Richmond.
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
The fast-food restaurant chain
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is planning to open two Richmond-area locations in fall 2022.
Locations are planned at 12721 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chester and 1321 Huguenot Road in Midlothian. The company currently has a location at 805 W. Grace St. in Richmond.
The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based company has nearly 700 locations in 35 states and Guam. The chain was founded in 1996.
— Sept. 1, 2022
Three Notch'd Brewing
Three Notch’d Brewing has expanded its Scott’s Addition location at
2930 W. Broad St. The group acquired a former wine shop on Broad Street and pizza kitchen next door, which will be combined. Muralist Nico Cathcart was hired to design and paint two new pieces inside the space.
Three Notch’d, founded in 2013, operates five venues throughout Virginia.
— August 2022
Daniel Sangjib Min/TIMES-DISPATCH
Retail or Resell
Footwear business
Retail or Resell has signed a lease in Short Pump’s Towne Center West Shopping Center.
— Aug. 9, 2022
Marshalls
A Marshalls location is planned in Staples Mill Square at 9041 Staples Mill Road in Henrico.
The chain dates to 1956 and includes more than 1,000 stores.
— July 21, 2022
Charles Krupa, Associated Press
Raising Cane's
Raising Cane's is planning a location in the 6900 block of Lake Harbor Drive in Chesterfield County, Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer announced.
The office represented the company in the sale.
Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has more than 530 restaurants in 28 states and other countries.
The 1.9-acre Chesterfield plot sold for $2.5 million. A 2023 opening is planned.
— June 22, 2022
ASSOCIATED PRESS
My Favorite Muffin
My Favorite Muffin has opened at 10174 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen. The local owners/operators are Sam and Suzanne Makarem.
— June 7, 2022
Mattress King
After more than 40 years of carrying the moniker of Mattress King, business owner Anil “Neil” Gulati, 72, said he’s ready to retire this year. Read more here.
2012, ALEXA WELCH EDLUND/Times-Dispatch
Anthony's on the Hill
Anthony's on the Hill in Church Hill announced that it is permanently closing.
— March 2023
Joe Mahoney, Times-Dispatch
The Mill on MacArthur
The Mill on MacArthur closed Feb. 26. —
February 2023