LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Commonwealth Blinds & Shades Inc. leased 8,128 square feet at 10438 Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover.

Community Futures Foundation dba Community Brain Injury Services leased 2,975 square feet at 9211 Arboretum Parkway in Chesterfield.

Patient First Corp. renewed its lease of 94,349 square feet at 5000-5500 Cox Road in Henrico.

Jettie Z. Norfleet and Brett C. Welch leased 1,500 square feet at 2303 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

RVA Wealth Management LLC leased 4,575 square feet at 4510 Cox Road in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transaction:

Reefology RVA LLC leased 1,800 square feet of warehouse space at 10380 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following transactions:

A&J Residential Services leased 1,128 square feet at 798 Southpark Blvd., Colonial Heights.

Higher Ground Recovery LLC leased 2,625 square feet at 2821 N. Parham Road, Henrico.

Kilwins Ice Cream leased 1,201 square feet at Route 288 and Genito Road in Midlothian.

Club Pilates leased 2,400 square feet at 1523 N. Parham Road in the Ridge Shopping Center, Henrico.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transaction:

Macay LLC purchased 7,184 square feet at 1651 N. Parham Road in Henrico from Fargo Associates LLC for $1.5 million. Colton Konvicka and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller, and Nash Warren represented the purchaser.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

JRA Real Estate Inc. purchased approximately 10.24 acres at 11801 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from Moore’s Lake Apts Phase IV LLC for $1.2 million and plans to develop a national indoor shooting range. David M. Smith handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller; Alicia Brown represented the purchaser.

Prudent Growth Partners LLC purchased the Wistar Center, a three-building, leased flex industrial and retail portfolio at 8101-8157 Staples Mill Road in Henrico from Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners for $7.2 million. Sale negotiations were handled by Bo McKown, Catharine Spangler and Eric Robison.

Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet reports the following transaction:

1911 Bishop LLC purchased 2,220 square feet at 1911 Bishop Road in Henrico for $325,000 from the Bridge Center. John Jay Schwartz represented the seller.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

Peapunk Properties LLC sold a 3,384-square-foot office building on 11505 Allecingie Parkway to The Julies Realty LLC located in Chesterfield for $305,000. Robert Porter III represented the buyer.

TMC LLC sold 3.1 acres at 16014 Binns Road to MRS TES Investments LLC located in Hanover for $225,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following transaction:

S & K Leasing LLC purchased a 19,251-square-foot building on 1.29 acres at 2401 Richmond Highway in Richmond for $910,000 from James River Center LLC. Ellen Long and Wanda Garrett represented the seller.