LEASES Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Fadli Public Transportation Services LLC leased 900 square feet at 2505 Pocoshock Place in Chesterfield.

JSC of Richmond LLC dba Mr. Sandless renewed its lease of 854 square feet at 7921 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

MP3 Consulting LLC leased 5,120 square feet at 1300 Winterfield Road in Chesterfield.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

El Barco Bar and Grill leased 9,439 square feet of retail space at 8701 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

Astrix Medical Supplies renewed its lease of 5,000 square feet of industrial space at 241 E. German School Road in Richmond.

Games People Play of Richmond Inc. renewed its lease of 4,178 square feet of industrial space at 2002 Dabney Road in Henrico.

Virginia Credit Union Inc. leased 2,687 square feet of retail space at Church Hill North Retail Center, Market @ 25th Street, 2420 Fairmount Ave., in Richmond.

Nothing Bundt Cakes leased 1,957 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond.

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following transactions:

Ryan Uniforms LLC leased 3,910 square feet from 8501 Midlo Pike LLC at 8509-8511 Midlothian Turnpike, Midlothian Crossings, in Chesterfield.

Depaul Community Resources leased 2,278 square feet from Bird Properties LLC at 10640 Charter Hill Court, Suite 102, in Hanover.

Greene Lifetime Performance dba D1 Sports Training leased 5,345 square feet at 15786 WC Main St. in Chesterfield.

Midlothian Music leased 2,200 square feet at 116 Heath Way Road in Chesterfield.

Studio D Yoga leased 2,197 square feet at 9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

Circle of Wellness LLC leased 1,752 square feet of office space in Fountain Park at 9321-9327 Midlothian Turnpike in Midlothian.

Virginia Levato LLC leased 1,168 square feet at 1661 Roseneath Road in Richmond.

Pawmaste Pet Spa leased 1,127 square feet at 10960 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following transactions:

Dream House Furniture LLC leased 2,848 square feet in Lexington Commons at 10180-10182 W. Broad St. in Glen Allen.

Brecotea Baking Studio leased 2,670 square feet in Courthouse Place at 11544 and 11548 Busy St. in Richmond.

Hibachi Grill Modern Buffet leased 13,000 square feet in Laburnum Park at 4338 S. Laburnum Ave. in Richmond.

Latitude Seafood leased 6,000 square feet in Duckridge Landing at 14440-14436 Hull Street Road, Units B1-B3, in Chesterfield.

SALES

Divaris Real Estate Inc. reports the following sales:

MKM Real Estate Management LLC purchased 0.61 acre from Myrna S. Dyke for $425,000 located at 810 Research Road in Chesterfield. Read Goode represented the buyer.

Stanley Martin Homes LLC purchased 11.95 acres for $2,500,000 from Si G. Lee and Mi A. Lee located at 10211 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield. Read Goode represented the buyer.

CDG Land Holdings LLC purchased 2 acres for $3,150,000 from Dennis Truck & Trailer Repair Inc. located at 301 Maury St. in Richmond. Read Goode represented the buyer.

Joyner Commercial Properties reports the following sale:

Taylor & Taylor Group LLC purchased 3,185 square feet of an office condo building located at 10551-10555 S. Crater Road in Petersburg for $300,000. Rob Brown represented the buyer.

Taylor Long Properties reports the following sale: