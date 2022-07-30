Commercial real estate highlights: Richmond Animal League buys land, 1140 West Grace Street sold

Leases

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:

Richmond Eye Associates Inc. renewed 4,463 square feet at 10800 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

Magdalenas Cristales LLC leased 1,197 square feet at 20 N. 25th St. in Richmond.

Noleft Turns Inc. leased 1,600 square feet at 211 N. 18th St. in Richmond.

Young Men’s Christian Association of Greater Richmond leased 11,844 square feet at 201 W. Seventh St. in Richmond.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

Mazda Motor Of America Inc. renewed its lease of 72,672 square feet of industrial space at Enterchange at Walthall — Building A, 1980-1998 Ruffin Mill Road, in Colonial Heights.

Spirit Halloween leased 7,000 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main Street, in Chesterfield.

Penelope renewed its lease of 3,200 square feet of retail space at Ivymont Square Shopping Center, 14101-14257 Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield.

The Weight Room LLC leased 2,360 square feet of industrial space at 6010 N. Crestwood Ave. in Richmond.

Clover Glass Shop Inc. renewed its lease of 2,070 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Trade Center, 1101-1135 Alverser Drive, in Chesterfield.

Club Pilates leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main Street, in Chesterfield.

Marco’s Pizza leased 1,600 square feet of retail space at Chippenham Forest Square Shopping Center, 2518 Sheila Lane, in Chesterfield.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

Keysville Property Investments LLC leased 5,080 square feet of office/warehouse space at 1829 E. Nine Mile Road in Henrico.

El Obrero Hardware Supply LLC leased 30,000 square feet of warehouse space at 5400 Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.

ISO Group leased 12,250 square feet of office/warehouse space at 291-295 Turner Road in Chesterfield.

Sales

Colliers reports the following sale:

Lakeland Capital LLC purchased 1140 West Grace Street, an 18-unit building in Richmond, from Boatwright Investments LLC. The property sold for $3,300,000. Garrison Gore, Charles Wentworth, G.S. “Hank” Hankins and Victoria Pickett with the Colliers Virginia multifamily team represented the seller.

One South Commercial reports the following sale:

South South One LLC purchased 1,882 square feet for $435,000 at 7 S. First St. in Richmond.

Joyner Commercial reports the following sales:

Richmond Animal League purchased 1.4 acres of land at 717 Branchway Road in North Chesterfield from Barranger & Co. Inc. Lebs Breeden represented the seller.

Towne 1031 Exchange LLC as Q1 for TVEH II LLC purchased 10.901 +/- acres on Old Staples Mill Road in Henrico from Pruitt Associates for $1,200,000. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the purchaser.

The Remnant Church purchased 3,482 square feet of special purpose space on 1.42 acres of land at 626 Plank Road in Farmville from Cloverhill Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses Inc. for $160,000. Susan Haas represented the seller.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:

NJR Group LLC purchased a 25,786- square-foot office/warehouse building at 10040 Whitesel Road in Hanover from Dice Enterprises Inc. for $2,000,000. Kevin Cox represented the seller.

Greendale Railing Inc. purchased a 22,871-square-foot office/warehouse building at 11046 Leadbetter Road from TP Leadbetter LLC for $2,440,687.