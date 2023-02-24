LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Genuine Parts Co. leased 9,660 square feet at 6807 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.

Dr. Amy S. Paul dba Elder Health Solutions PLLC leased 747 square feet at 4198 Cox Road in Henrico.

Tankk Group LLC leased 1,243 square feet at 7130 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

Sugar Paint Nail Spa LLC leased 1,193 square feet at 8921 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

VSC Fire & Security Inc. leased 13,264 square feet of office space at the Meridian Building, 1800 Bayberry Court, in Henrico.

The Faces of Hope of Virginia Inc. renewed its lease of 10,000 square feet of industrial space at Chippenham Business Center, 201-255 E. German School Road, in Richmond.

RNR of Virginia LLC renewed its lease of 5,980 square feet of retail space at 7601 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

BSN Sports LLC leased 5,465 square feet of office space at Villa Park I, 8040 Villa Park Drive, in Henrico.

Amanecer Latino Market & Restaurant ll leased an additional 2,000 square feet, to expand their existing 2,700 square feet, for a total of 4,700 square feet, at Robious Hall Shopping Center, 10064 Robious Road, in Chesterfield.

Virginia CVS Pharmacy LLC renewed its lease of 3,616 square feet of office space at 2726 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Synergy Face + Body leased 3,499 square feet of retail space at The Promenade at Winterfield, 14010-14030 Winterfield Lane, in Chesterfield.

Golay Health Services LLC leased 3,037 square feet of office space at West Shore Office Park, 100, 201, 301 Concourse Blvd., in Henrico.

Smith Co. Plumbing expanded with an additional 2,900 square feet of office space at 3310 Rosedale Ave. in Richmond.

Summit Information Solutions Inc. renewed its lease of 1,748 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following transactions:

A&A Contractors LLC leased 6,296 square feet of office space at 11901 Old Stage Road in Chesterfield.

EnviroServe Inc. leased 4,000 square feet of office/warehouse space at 13536 Charlotte Court in Chesterfield.

Sapporo USA Inc. leased 149,030 square feet of office/warehouse space at Sauer Industrial Center, Building 2, 943 S. Airport Drive in Henrico.

United Rentals Realty LLC leased 7,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 16636 Happy Hill Road in Chesterfield.

Capital Area Health Network leased 1,800 square feet of office/warehouse space at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Grove Avenue Partners LLC purchased 56,756 square feet on 1.9 acres at 10 E. Belt Blvd. in Richmond from VAIP LLC for $2,350,000. Ben Bruni and Carl Blackwell represented the purchaser.

AIC Income Fund II Audubon LLC purchased 317,400 square feet on 15.994 acres at 5700 Audubon Drive in Henrico from Audubon Drive Properties LLC for $24,150,000. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transaction:

Joyner Commercial reports the following transaction:

Plush RVA LLC purchased 5,175 square feet of restaurant space located at 8700 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield for $1,200,000. Rob Brown represented the buyer in this transaction.