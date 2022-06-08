Commercial real estate highlights: SIERRA and Homesense lease the former SteinMart space at Short Pump

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following sales:

Indigenous Land Group, LLC purchased 59.9 acres at 16293 Mountain Road in Hanover from Matthew B. White for $725,000. Ben Bruni handled the negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

B&T Rental, LLC purchased 10,800 SF on 5.11 +/- acres at 11310 Washington Highway in Hanover from RJI Properties, LLC for $1.9 million. Ben Bruni and Colton Konvicka handled the negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

Edward F. Rice purchased 105 +/- acres at Poplar Hill Road and Dewsville Road in King and Queen County from Allene T. Carlile Trust for $250,000. Bill Barnett and Brent Altaffer represented the seller.

EHK Associates, LP purchased 3,200 square feet at 4796 Finlay St. in Henrico from Robert B. Bass for $400,000. Thomas Lynde and Eric Hammond represented the purchaser.

Park 64 LLC purchased 21,776 square feet at 2821 N. Parham Road in Henrico from RRB LLC for $1.7 million. Eric Hammond and Ben Bruni represented the seller.

One South Commercial reports the following sales:

VA Wood Properties LLC purchased a 13,288-square-foot office for $4.9 million at 4015 Fitzhugh Ave. Tom Rosman and Ken Campbell of One South Commercial represented the seller.

MPC Holdings 7603 LLC purchased an office condo for $395,000 at 7603 Forest Ave., unit 301. Ken Campbell of One South Commercial represented the purchaser.

JDS Holdings LLC purchased 2,750 square feet for $1.025 million at 6 North Dooley Ave. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd of One South Commercial represented the seller.

RICHVA20 LLC purchased 15,834-square-feet for $2.355 million at 3510 Chamberlayne Ave. Tom Rosman and Justin Sledd of One South Commercial represented the seller.

Colliers International reports the following sale:

Maguire Hayden Real Estate Company purchased a 148,877-square-foot manufacturing facility for $10.25 million at 2800 Sprouse Drive in Richmond. Will Bradley and Mark Williford marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Los Angeles-based Hackman Capital.

LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners, LLC reports the following leases:

W.D.M. (USA) Limited leased 4,900 square feet at 5721-5722 Charles City Circle in Henrico. Ben Bruni represented the tenant.

Post Nation, LLC leased 1,200 square feet at 6841 Forest Hill Ave. Michael Morris represented the landlord.

Investment Management of Virginia, LLC leased 2,342 square feet at 7231 Forest Ave. in Henrico. Tucker Dowdy and Jim McVey represented the tenant.

Salon Del Sol renewed 2,700 square feet at 14345 Sommerville Court in Chesterfield. Russell Wyatt represented the tenant.

Gamestop, Inc. renewed 1,480 square feet at 11946 Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield. Michael Morris, Jim McVey and Thomas Lynde represented the landlord.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

Chesterfield Havok Youth Sports, Inc. renewed its lease of 6,910 square feet at 2936 Oak Lake Blvd. in Chesterfield. Gregg Beck and Scott Douglas, SIOR handled the lease negotiations.

Inspire Martial Arts of Chesterfield, LLC renewed its lease of 6,662 square feet of retail space at 4800 Market Square Lane in Chesterfield. James Ashby IV handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.

Vortex Supply LLC leased 4,365 square feet of industrial space at 9012 Hermitage Road. Craig Douglas handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the tenant.

Distinctive Hospitality Designs, LLC renewed its lease of 4,264 square feet of office space at Parham East, 2201-2221 E. Parham Road, in Henrico. Amy J. Broderick handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.

Domoishi/King Claw leased 4,000 square feet of retail space at Virginia Station Center, 1080 Virginia Center Parkway, in Henrico. Annie O’Connor and James Ashby IV handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.

KidsPeace, Inc. renewed its lease of 3,700 square feet of office space at 7631 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield. Amy J. Broderick handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord.

SIERRA and Homesense leased a 37,000-square-foot retail space at 3544 Pump Road in the Short Pump area of Henrico County. The retail space was formally leased by SteinMart. Connie Jordan Nielsen and David Crawford handled the lease negotiations on behalf of the landlord. Nielsen and Nicki Jassy, also with Thalhimer, represented SIERRA and Homesense.

CBRE report the following transactions:

Strategic Staffing Solutions leased 3,789 square feet at 1021 E. Cary St. in Richmond.