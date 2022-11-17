 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Commercial real estate highlights: Skrimp Shack building in Hopewell sold

Broadway

Frank Jr. and Carla Takacs bought this building in Hopewell from Skrimp Shack LLC and plan to run a restaurant there.

 Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer

LEASES

Colliers reports the following leases:

  • Pierce McCoy PLLC leased 3,297 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
  • Richoh USA renewed 6,960 square feet at 8701 Park Central Drive in Richmond.
  • Grimco Inc. renewed 7,955 square feet at 303 Ashcake Road in Ashland.
  • HBA Architecture & Interior Design expanded 1,393 square feet at 5001 Libbie Mill Blvd. in Henrico.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:

  • ASGCO Manufacturing Inc. leased 5,000 square feet at 2371 Lanier Lane in Goochland.
  • Dylan Childers and
  • James Dyke leased 803 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:

  • Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of retail space at Virginia Center Station, 1080 Virginia Center Parkway, in Henrico.
  • Beasties LLC renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of retail space at Carytown Square, 3218-3222 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
  • Cattleya Body Contouring Treatments leased 1,600 square feet of retail space at 1107 Welborne Dr. in Henrico.
  • Beacon Infusion Healthcare Services LLC leased 1,308 square feet of office space at Highland II, 7229 Forest Ave., in Henrico.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following lease:

  • Mayseason LLC leased 850 square of office space at 2821 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:

  • Shagbark LLC leased 2,225 square feet of office/warehouse space at 225 Granite Springs Road in Chesterfield.
  • Apache Forest Products LLC leased 6,200 square feet of office/warehouse space at 21701 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
  • Formula Athletics LLC leased 4,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 219-221 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
  • RecDirect Inc leased 3,600 square feet of storage/warehouse space at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
  • The Shed Zone LLC leased 1,200 square feet of storage/warehouse space at 10365 Wood Park Court in Hanover.

Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following leases:

  • Allied Therapeutic Services leased 4,081 square feet of office space at 804 Moorefield Park Drive, Suite 204, in Chesterfield.
  • Closed-End Fund Advisors leased 900 square feet of office space at 7204 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:

  • Frank Takacs Jr. and
  • Carla Takacs purchased 227 E. Broadway in Hopewell, a 2,280-square-foot retail building, from Skrimp Shack LLC for $325,000 as an investment, and plan to operate a restaurant at this location. Andy Dallas, Annie O’Connor and Danielle Beckstoffer handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
  • SLI Real Estate LLC purchased approximately 7.11 acres at 5211 Williamsburg Road in Henrico, an industrial-zoned acreage, from Riley B. Lowe Revocable Trust and Helen F. Lowe for $350,000 as an investment. Graham Stoneburner handled the negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sales:

  • Briarpatch BDA LLC purchased 2,500 square feet at 2015 W. Broad St. in Richmond from 2015 West Broad Street LLC for $650,000. Ben Bruni and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.
  • White Box LLC purchased 2,578 square feet at 4118 Fitzhugh Ave. in Richmond from BTG Partners LLC for $613,000. Tucker Dowdy represented the purchaser, and Jamie Galanti and Ben Boykin represented the seller.
  • UVP Holdings LLC purchased 1.55 acres at 4403 Sadler Road, Pad G, in Henrico from Highwoods Services Inc. for $650,000. Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.

Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sales:

  • Jennifer M. Toledo Sanchez and
  • Jose Samuel Ordonez Vasquez purchased an approximate 4,010-square-foot retail building on about 0.1263 acres at 226 E. Poythress St. in Hopewell from Samuel Bruce Sculthorpe for $200,000. Nathan Hughes represented the seller.
  • Central Virginia Health Services Inc. purchased a 25,116-square-foot office building at 3831 Westerre Parkway on 1.84 acres in Henrico from Community Health Properties LLC for $5,200,000. Nathan Hughes, Veronica Wiles, Betsy Mangum and Donnell Sims represented the seller.
