Commercial real estate highlights: Skrimp Shack building in Hopewell sold

LEASES
Colliers reports the following leases:
- Pierce McCoy PLLC leased 3,297 square feet at 1111 E. Main St. in Richmond.
- Richoh USA renewed 6,960 square feet at 8701 Park Central Drive in Richmond.
- Grimco Inc. renewed 7,955 square feet at 303 Ashcake Road in Ashland.
- HBA Architecture & Interior Design expanded 1,393 square feet at 5001 Libbie Mill Blvd. in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:
- ASGCO Manufacturing Inc. leased 5,000 square feet at 2371 Lanier Lane in Goochland.
- Dylan Childers and
- James Dyke leased 803 square feet at 5700 Old Richmond Ave. in Henrico.
People are also reading…
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa renewed its lease of 3,000 square feet of retail space at Virginia Center Station, 1080 Virginia Center Parkway, in Henrico.
- Beasties LLC renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of retail space at Carytown Square, 3218-3222 W. Cary St., in Richmond.
- Cattleya Body Contouring Treatments leased 1,600 square feet of retail space at 1107 Welborne Dr. in Henrico.
- Beacon Infusion Healthcare Services LLC leased 1,308 square feet of office space at Highland II, 7229 Forest Ave., in Henrico.
******
Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following lease:
- Mayseason LLC leased 850 square of office space at 2821 N. Parham Road in Henrico.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Shagbark LLC leased 2,225 square feet of office/warehouse space at 225 Granite Springs Road in Chesterfield.
- Apache Forest Products LLC leased 6,200 square feet of office/warehouse space at 21701 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Formula Athletics LLC leased 4,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 219-221 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- RecDirect Inc leased 3,600 square feet of storage/warehouse space at 10375 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
- The Shed Zone LLC leased 1,200 square feet of storage/warehouse space at 10365 Wood Park Court in Hanover.
******
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following leases:
- Allied Therapeutic Services leased 4,081 square feet of office space at 804 Moorefield Park Drive, Suite 204, in Chesterfield.
- Closed-End Fund Advisors leased 900 square feet of office space at 7204 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- Frank Takacs Jr. and
- Carla Takacs purchased 227 E. Broadway in Hopewell, a 2,280-square-foot retail building, from Skrimp Shack LLC for $325,000 as an investment, and plan to operate a restaurant at this location. Andy Dallas, Annie O’Connor and Danielle Beckstoffer handled the negotiations on behalf of the seller.
- SLI Real Estate LLC purchased approximately 7.11 acres at 5211 Williamsburg Road in Henrico, an industrial-zoned acreage, from Riley B. Lowe Revocable Trust and Helen F. Lowe for $350,000 as an investment. Graham Stoneburner handled the negotiations on behalf of the purchaser.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sales:
- Briarpatch BDA LLC purchased 2,500 square feet at 2015 W. Broad St. in Richmond from 2015 West Broad Street LLC for $650,000. Ben Bruni and Tucker Dowdy represented the seller.
- White Box LLC purchased 2,578 square feet at 4118 Fitzhugh Ave. in Richmond from BTG Partners LLC for $613,000. Tucker Dowdy represented the purchaser, and Jamie Galanti and Ben Boykin represented the seller.
- UVP Holdings LLC purchased 1.55 acres at 4403 Sadler Road, Pad G, in Henrico from Highwoods Services Inc. for $650,000. Ryan Fanelli represented the purchaser.
******
Sperity Real Estate Ventures reports the following sales:
- Jennifer M. Toledo Sanchez and
- Jose Samuel Ordonez Vasquez purchased an approximate 4,010-square-foot retail building on about 0.1263 acres at 226 E. Poythress St. in Hopewell from Samuel Bruce Sculthorpe for $200,000. Nathan Hughes represented the seller.
- Central Virginia Health Services Inc. purchased a 25,116-square-foot office building at 3831 Westerre Parkway on 1.84 acres in Henrico from Community Health Properties LLC for $5,200,000. Nathan Hughes, Veronica Wiles, Betsy Mangum and Donnell Sims represented the seller.