Commercial real estate highlights: Summit Stables sold for $2.9 million

LEASES
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:
- InCharge Energy Inc. leased 3,327 square feet at 11623 Busy St. in Chesterfield.
- Live Well Consulting LLC leased 1,330 square feet at 13553 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.
- InMotion Physical Therapy Laburnum — Eastern Henrico LLC leased 2,810 square feet at 5711 S. Laburnum Ave. in Henrico.
- Higgins Center for Healing LLC leased 1,254 square feet at 4914 Fitzhugh Ave. in Henrico.
- County of Chesterfield renewed its lease of 4,741 square feet at 9401 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield.
- Northern Neck Realtors LLC leased 612 square feet at 411 Libbie Ave. in Richmond.
***
People are also reading…
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following:
- Transaxle LLC renewed its lease of 10,500 square feet of industrial space at Manchester Industrial Park, 1635 Elmdale Ave. in Richmond.
- Old Point National Bank leased 5,430 square feet of office space at Westerre II, 3957 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
- Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. leased 3,040 square feet of office space at 2065 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield.
- Starbucks Corp. leased 2,409 square feet of retail space at Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave. in Richmond.
- Mid-Atlantic Nephrology Associates P.C. leased 2,600 square feet of office space at 1506 Hull St. in Richmond.
- Jurach, Tacey & Quitiquit leased 2,275 square feet of office space at Westerre I, 3951 Westerre Parkway in Henrico.
- Giving H.O.P.E. Family Services LLC leased 1,569 square feet of space at 681 Hioaks Road in Chesterfield.
- Levato Salon Lofts leased 1,168 square feet of retail space at The Otis, 1661 Roseneath Road in Richmond.
- Pinecrest LLC leased 1,077 square feet of retail space at 1315 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Hit Play leased 2,500 square feet of industrial space at Chippenham Business Center, 201-255 E. German School Road in Richmond.
- Qualified Staffing of Virginia LLC leased 2,200 square feet of office space at 701 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield.
- GameStop Inc. renewed its lease of 1,880 square feet of retail space at Westchester Commons, 15786 Wc Main St. in Chesterfield.
- Senior Connections, The Capital Area Agency on Aging leased 19,916 square feet of office space at 1300 Semmes Ave. in Richmond.
- S.E. Burks Sales Co. Inc. leased 6,186 square feet of office space at 8235 Hermitage Road in Henrico.
- Virginia Credit Union Inc. leased 3,516 square feet of space for a branch location at 27 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken leased 2,443 square feet of retail space at 1307 W. Broad St. in Richmond.
- O Sushi LLC renewed its lease of 2,335 square feet of office space at Alverser Plaza, 1228 Alverser Drive in Chesterfield.
- LEVELS expanded with an additional 1,289 square feet (for a total of 2,228 square feet) of office space at Premier Office Park, 300-310 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- Benchmark Physical Therapy leased 1,450 square feet of retail space at Charter Colony, Midlothian Turnpike and Charter Colony Parkway in Chesterfield.
- Chen Poke Bowl leased 1,450 square feet of retail space at the Village at Swift Creek, 13201 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
- Licious Boutique leased 1,400 square feet of retail space at Gleneagles Shopping Center, 10426 Ridgefield Parkway in Henrico.
- Have Site Will Travel® and The Man with Square Feet® reports the following transaction:
- Hanover County Public Schools has extended its lease of 3,384 square feet for office use at 10465 Dow Gil Road in Ashland.
SALES
- Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sale:
- Chick-fil-A Inc. purchased 2.088 acres at 12592 Broad Street Road in Goochland County from LJP Properties LLC for $1,500,000. Jim McVey and Michael Morris represented the seller.
***
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- 1320 Summit LLC purchased the 9,420-square-foot retail building at 1320 Summit Ave. in Richmond from Summit Stable LLC for $2,900,000 as an investment. Gregg Beck of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller. Jim McVey of Commonwealth Commercial Partners represented the purchaser.
- Mark Dana Corp. purchased approximately 5.6 acres at Ashlake Parkway and Ashlake Boulevard in Chesterfield from S&B Development Co. for $1,500,000. The buyer is planning an age-restricted apartment community. David M. Smith handled the sale negotiations on behalf of the seller.