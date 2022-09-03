Commercial real estate highlights:Windsor Business Park II Flex Industrial Building in Henrico sold for $8.8 million

LEASES
Colliers reports the following leases:
- Light Wave Dental Management expanded 2,720 square feet at 3400 Hayden Park Lane in Henrico.
- Frank Ventures LLC leased 2,093 square feet at 12020 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:
- 4C Health Solutions Inc. leased 2,400 square feet at 6500 Harbour View Court in Chesterfield.
- Xuygen Van Tran leased 2,700 square feet at 115 and 119 Hill Carter Parkway in Hanover.
- Lex’s of Carytown leased 5,185 square feet at 3020 W. Cary St. in Richmond.
- Oak Park Med LLC leased 2,139 square feet at 8921 Three Chopt Road in Henrico.
******
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Roof Services Corp. renewed its lease of 11,520 square feet of industrial space at 2621 Cogbill Road in Chesterfield.
- Zoom Room leased 6,349 square feet of retail space at The Shoppes at Wellesley, 3400 Lauderdale Drive, in Henrico.
- Phenix Salon Suites leased 6,000 square feet of retail space at Harbour Pointe Village Shopping Center, 13700 Hull Street Road, in Chesterfield.
- Mosaic renewed its lease of 4,607 square feet of retail space at River Road Shopping Center, 6201 River Road, in Henrico.
- Aqua Living Factory Outlets leased 3,200 square feet of retail space at 6414 Horsepen Road in Henrico.
- Homeward leased 2,490 square feet of office space at Stony Point Office Building I, 9211 Forest Hill Ave., in Richmond.
- Saffron Indian Cuisine leased 2,000 square feet of retail space at Bermuda Crossing in Chesterfield.
- Hair Cuttery renewed its lease of 1,875 square feet of retail space at Southgate Square, 44-100 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill leased retail space at Cosby Village Square at 15701, 15711 and 15901 Cosby Road and at 15810 Hull Street Road in Chesterfield.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Archer Integration LLC leased 3,112 square feet of office space at 880 Technology Park Drive in Henrico.
- Kank’s Store leased 2,225 square feet of office/warehouse space at 245 Granite Springs Road in Chesterfield.
- Municipal Direct Sales leased 2,250 square feet of office/warehouse space at 239 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- Carytown Tobacco Inc. leased 2,046 square feet of retail space at 4100 W. Hundred Road in Chesterfield.
- Galadmia LLC leased 7,452 square feet of retail space at 3302 Williamsburg Road in Henrico.
- Thurston Spring Service Inc. leased 9,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 1307 Willis Road in Chesterfield.
- Children’s Dentistry of Virginia PC leased 6,279 square feet of office space at 2160 John Rolfe Parkway in Henrico.
SALES
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group reports the following sale:
- Windsor II Investment Co. L.P. purchased the Windsor Business Park II, 8570 Magellan Parkway in Henrico, for $8.8 million from Magellan Investors LLC. Gregg Beck represented the purchaser; Bo McKown and Eric Robison represented the seller.
***
Colliers reports the following sale:
- West 300 North Associates LLC purchased the Stratford Hills apartment and town-house complex at 2517 W. Tremont Court in Richmond from Stratford Bethany LLC for $76.5 million.
******
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sales:
- Turn Two LLC purchased 2,700 square feet at 2570-B Gaskins Road in Henrico from Three Chopt Gaskins LLC for $625,000. Tucker Dowdy and Russell Wyatt represented the seller.
- KLS Properties LLC purchased 2,100 square feet at 603 England St. in Hanover from Paul C. Carey and Alesia R. Carey for $627,500. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
- Elevate Apartments LLC purchased 12.85 +/- acres at 12301-12313 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from Caldwell Reese Enterprises LLC and Partners Investment Group LLC for $2,750,000.
- Crozier Land Co. LLC purchased 15.5 +/- acres at 2240 Oilville Road in Goochland from M. Garland Anderson II for $943,950. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser; Joe Buhrman and Chris Jenkins represented the seller.
- 2227 Station Road LLC purchased 9,800 square feet at 2227 Station Road in Chesterfield from James River Real Estate Co. LLC for $2,750,000. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.
******
Have Site Will Travel and The Man With Square Feet reports the following sale:
- Craneworks Inc. purchased 4.935 acres on the south side of state Route 697, Bermuda Hundred Road, in Chesterfield from the Keck Trust for $275,000.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- MacTavish 1708 LLC purchased 2.92 acres of land on Cool Spring Road in Hanover from Mongo Properties LLC for $225,000. Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
- KTB Properties LLC purchased 4,898 square feet at 11267 Air Park Road C-1 and C-2 in Hanover from MIDS LLC for $735,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.