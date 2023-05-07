LEASES

CBRE reports the following transactions:

Virginia Cardiovascular Specialists leased 19,628 square feet at 7611 Forest Ave. in Henrico.

Primis Bank leased 18,885 square feet at 10900 Nuckols Road in Henrico.

Blue Ridge Bankshares leased 18,032 square feet at 1801 Bayberry Court in Henrico.

Soul Aerial and Performing Arts Center leased 9,600 square feet at 2407 Ownby Lane in Richmond.

Thomas, Thomas & Hafer leased 2,649 square feet at 4551 Cox Road in Henrico.

Baronian & Associates leased 1,212 square feet at 1500 Forest Ave. in Henrico.

TTEC Government Solutions leased 1,023 square feet at 808 Moorefield Park Drive in Chesterfield.

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Performance Pickleball RVA leased 41,163 square feet of retail space and adjacent outside area for six outdoor courts and spectator area at Regency at 1420 N. Parham Road in Henrico.

Vintage Glass & Pottery renewed its lease of 6,900 square feet of retail space at 6925 Lakeside Ave. in Richmond.

Sleepy’s LLC renewed its lease of 6,000 square feet of retail space at 4914 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

Brunches leased 3,360 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Wellesley at 3400 Lauderdale Drive in Henrico.

The Honey Baked Ham Co. leased 3,068 square feet of retail space at Ivymont Square Shopping Center at 14101-14257 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield.

JuJu Bee’s LLC renewed its lease of 2,500 square feet of retail space at Lakeside Town Center at 6920 Lakeside Ave. in Richmond.

Virginia Barbecue renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet of retail space at Lakeside Town Center at 6920 Lakeside Ave. in Richmond.

Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following transactions:

Westwood Athletics LLC leased 4,280 square feet of retail space at 1105 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond.

Higher Ground Recovery leased 2,625 square feet of office space at 2821 Parham Road in Henrico.

SALES

Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following transaction:

Prudent Growth Partners LLC purchased the Wistar Center, a three-building, leased flex industrial and retail portfolio at 8101-8157 Staples Mill Road in Henrico from Fernau LeBlanc Investment Partners for $7.2 million. Sale negotiations were handled by Bo McKown, Catharine Spangler and Eric Robison of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer’s Capital Markets Group.

Have Site Will Travel and The Man with Square Feet reports the following transaction: