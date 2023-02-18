LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Amazing Face Skincare LLC renewed its lease of 610 square feet at 6740 Forest Hill Ave. in Richmond.

Healthy Changes Counseling Associates PLLC leased 1,215 square feet at 7130 Glen Forest Drive in Henrico.

LB Beauty & Training Academy Inc. leased 3,714 square feet at 1210 Westover Hills Blvd. in Richmond.

Venus Wholesale Nail & Beauty Supply LLC renewed its 5,380 square feet lease at 9017 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

La Polvora Inc. renewed its lease of 4,320 square feet at 428 England St. in Hanover.

•••

Joyner Commercial reports the following transaction:

Golay Health Ventures LLC leased 3,097 square feet of office space located at 100 Concourse Blvd. in Henrico.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

6101 Jefferson Davis Highway LLC purchased 3.376 +/- acres at 6101 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield from Watercross Development Inc. for $600,000. Ben Bruni represented the purchaser.

Life Lessons Family Services LLC purchased 4,082 square feet on 5 +/- acres at 6421, 6427 and 6433 Belmont Road in Chesterfield from The Leo House LLC for $500,000. Eric Hammond represented the purchaser.

Chuckeys Bodega LLC purchased 500 square feet at 1307 Byron St. in Henrico from Cottage Industries Inc. for $105,100. Michael Mayhew and Chip Louthan represented the seller.