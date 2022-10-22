Commercial real estate highlights:

LEASES
Divaris Real Estate reports the following leases:
- Corefitness LLC leased 1,125 square feet at Scott’s Collection II — VIV 2900 W. Clay St. in Richmond from CSRA Opportunity Zone Fund II Owner LLC.
- AK’s Shop and Performance leased 1,100 square feet at 7921 W. Broad St. in Richmond from Westwood Associates LLC.
- Ben Wong’s Tea and Poke Me leased 2,864 square feet at The Shops at Railey Hill, 115 Browns Way Road in Midlothian, from 115 Browns Way LLC.
- Bruce Dudley leased 1,800 square feet at 2973 S. Crater Road in Petersburg from BHY Investment 2 LLC.
- Wana’s Beauty Supply c/o Tawana Farrar leased 2,420 square feet at 1829-1865 Southpark Blvd. in Colonial Heights from QL Realty LLC.
******
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following leases:
- Infinigy Solutions LLC leased 2,250 square feet of office/warehouse space at 225 Turner Road in Chesterfield.
- Café Y Sabor LLC leased 2,262 square feet of retail space at 7807 W. Broad St. in Henrico.
- Lidl US Trading LLC leased 129,932 square feet of distribution space at Airport Logistics Center, Building 3, 2712 Seven Hills Blvd. in Henrico.
- Advantage Pavement Maintenance LLC leased 1,689 square feet of office/warehouse space at 1723 Arlington Road in Richmond.
- EnviroServe Inc. leased 7,500 square feet of office/warehouse space at 16636 Happy Hill Road in Chesterfield.
- Capital Fleet Services LLC and
- BK Construction LLC leased 4,731 square feet of office/warehouse space at 11924 Old Stage Road in Chesterfield.
SALES
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sales:
- FWL LLC purchased 3203 Lanvale Ave. in Richmond from Arlington Road LLC for $1,000,000. Wilson Flohr represented the seller.
- Draw Richmond LLC purchased 8324 Eagle Drive in Hanover from Richards-Wilbert Inc. for $1,500,885. Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
- Realty Income Properties 9 LLC purchased 1.1 acres at 2831 Williamsburg Road in Henrico from B&B Properties LC for $750,000. Kevin Cox and Dick Porter represented the seller.
- MGP Property LLC purchased 5.6 acres on Lakeridge Parkway in Hanover from Kings Acres LLC for $200,000. Cliff Porter represented the seller.
- SR 2001 Dabney LLC purchased 2001 Dabney Road in Richmond from COBB LLC for $5,000,000. Robert Porter III represented the buyer.
- Core 3 LLC 2240 purchased 2.9 acres of land at 12050 Wilfong Court in Chesterfield from 2240 Oak Lake LLC for $400,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.