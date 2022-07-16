Commercial real estate highlights

Leases
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following leases:
- Piano Movers Plus LLC leased 48,000 square feet of industrial space at 4100 Tomlynn St. in Henrico. Jeff Cooke handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Rocksteady Fitness Group LLC leased 16,700 square feet of retail space at Chesterfield Marketplace, 1201-1385 Carmia Way, in Chesterfield. Isaac DeRegibus and Danielle Beckstoffer handled the negotiations on behalf of the tenant.
- Travis Shaw, M.D., P.C. expanded with an additional 4,219 square feet of office space at Park at Stony Point III, 8730 Stony Point, in Richmond. Brian K. Berkey and Karla Knight handled the negotiations on behalf of the tenant.
- F45 Training Midlothian leased 2,800 square feet of retail space at Huguenot Village Shopping Center, 2015 Huguenot Road, in Chesterfield. David Crawford and Kevin South handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord; Alex T. Wotring and Bruce Bigger, also with Thalhimer, represented the tenant.
- Investment Management of Virginia LLC leased 2,342 square feet of office space at Highland I, 7231 Forest Ave., in Henrico. Amy J. Broderick and Kate Hosko handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- GameStop Inc. renewed its lease of 1,750 square feet of retail space at Dimmock Square, 723 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights. Alicia Brown and Pete Waldbauer handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- ProNails expanded with an additional 1,200 square feet of retail space at Southgate Square, 44-100 Southpark Blvd., in Colonial Heights. Alicia Brown and Pete Waldbauer handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Sew My Monogram LLC renewed its lease of 1,200 square feet of retail space at Southshore Shops, 12056 Southshore Pointe Drive, in Chesterfield. Alicia Brown and Pete Waldbauer handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Luxury Furniture renewed and expanded its lease at 501 Oliver Hill Way in Richmond to 19,398 square feet of industrial space. Isaac DeRegibus handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Keeton & Co. Real Estate leased 6,422 square feet of office space at 4235 Innslake Drive in Glen Allen. Isaac DeRegibus handled the negotiations on behalf of the tenant.
- Mazatlan Tacos of Broad LLC leased 5,460 square feet of retail space at 8415 W. Broad St. James Ashby IV handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Sea Dreamz LLC leased 4,200 square feet of industrial space at 2026-A Dabney Road in Henrico. Craig Douglas handled the negotiations on behalf of the tenant; Gregg W. Beck, also with Thalhimer, represented the landlord.
- Hibachi House leased 1,960 square feet of retail space at The Shops at Wellesley, 3400 Lauderdale Drive, in Henrico. James Ashby IV and Reilly Marchant handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Cellular World, an AT&T authorized retailer, leased 1,580 square feet of retail space in Carytown Exchange, 3550-3403 W. Cary St. and 3403-3550 Ellwood Ave., in Richmond. David Crawford and James Ashby IV handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Rhudy & Co. Strategic Communications leased 1,550 square feet of retail space in Carytown Square, 3218-3222 W. Cary St., in Richmond. Reilly Marchant handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
- Mauricio Romero leased 1,375 square feet of office space at 3819 Jefferson Davis Highway in Richmond. Michael A. Shaia and Scott Douglas handled the negotiations on behalf of the landlord.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following lease:
- Lew & Associates leased 1,198 square feet of office space at 1806 Chantilly St. in Richmond. Wilson Flohr represented the landlord.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following leases:
- Wildfire Technologies LLC dba Community Safety and Response Educators leased 1,519 square feet at 2819 N. Parham Road in Henrico. Michael Good and Eric Hammond represented the landlord.
- Smith & Nephew Inc. leased 1,848 square feet at 413 Stuart Circle in Richmond. Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the landlord.
- Theresa Headen leased 1,500 square feet at 418 W. Grace St. in Richmond. Michael Morris, Jim McVey and Thomas Lynde represented the landlord.
- Scott & Scott attorneys at law leased 4,423 square feet at 4551 Cox Road in Henrico. Jamie Galanti represented the tenant.
- Woodforest National Bank renewed its 803-square-foot lease at 7400 Beaufont Springs Drive in Chesterfield. Jamie Galanti, Russell Wyatt and Eliza Izard represented the landlord.
- RBC Capital Markets LLC renewed its 9,525-square-foot lease at 919 E. Main St. in Richmond. Jamie Galanti, Russell Wyatt and Eliza Izard represented the landlord.
- Capital Healthcare Clinics leased 1,305 square feet at 4915 Radford Ave. in Henrico. Eliza Izard and Nash Warren represented the landlord, and Thomas Lynde and Michael Morris represented the tenant.
- Oikos Roofing & Siding Inc. leased 12,500 square feet at 11011 Richardson Road in Hanover. Ben Bruni and Tucker Dowdy represented the landlord.
- GeroPartners LLC leased 1,427 square feet at 1 Park West Circle in Chesterfield. Tucker Dowdy and Jamie Galanti represented the landlord.
***
Joyner Commercial Real Estate reports the following lease:
- Nolef Turns Inc. leased 1,600 square feet of office space at 211 N. 18th
St. in Richmond from Butter Dog Properties LLC. Rob Brown represented the tenant.
Sales
Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer reports the following sales:
- B.P.O.E. Richmond Lodge #45 purchased the 14,400-square-foot building at 880 Technology Park Drive in Richmond from ETCH Investments LLC for $2,085,000.
- Ewing Irrigation Products Inc. purchased the 7,430-square-foot building at 20A Westover Hills Blvd. in Richmond from Azul Properties LLC for $3,014,000.
***
Porter Realty Co. Inc. reports the following sale:
- N. Chasen & Son Inc. by and through Realty Exchange Corp. in Richmond purchased a 37,720-square-foot office/warehouse building at 6801, 6811, 6829 and 6831 Atmore Drive from Sheppard Investment of Virginia LLC for $3,400,000. Byron Holmes represented the seller.
***
Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following sales:
- Zion Notch LLC purchased 38.892 +/- acres at 21611 James Madison Highway in Louisa from RS Glass Commercial Center LC for $2,450,000. Jim McVey, Thomas Lynde and Michael Morris represented the seller.
- Towne 1031 Exchange LLC as Q1 for TVEH II LLC purchased 10.901 +/- acres on Old Staples Mill Road in Henrico from Pruitt Associates for $1,200,000. Ben Bruni and Russell Wyatt represented the purchaser.