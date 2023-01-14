Commercial real estate highlights

LEASES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Mpower Career Training LLC dba M|Power Education leased 1,607 square feet at 5300 Hickory Park Drive in Henrico County.

Heron Education LLC leased 150 square feet at 1700 Huguenot Road in Chesterfield County.

N-Hale Smoke N Vape 4 LLC dba Zaza Smoke and Vape leased 1,297 square feet at 1517 Hull St. in Richmond.

Whole Heart Space LLC leased 1,856 square feet at 9726 Gayton Road in Henrico.

•••

Cushman & Wakefield — Thalhimer reports the following transactions:

Richmond National Group Inc.’s affiliate expanded with an additional 7,328 square feet of office space at Westerre I, 3951 Westerre Parkway, in Henrico.

Sherwin-Williams Co. renewed its lease of 4,600 square feet of retail space at Lauderdale Drive and Rutgers Drive in Henrico.

Data Link Communications of Indiana Inc. subleased 3,650 square feet of industrial space at 2223 Tomlynn St. in Henrico.

Neuropsychological Services of Virginia Inc. renewed its lease of 3,393 square feet of office space at Richmond Medical Park, 2000-2012 Bremo Road, in Henrico.

Teddylabels Inc. leased 3,175 square feet of industrial space at 10197-10201 Maple Leaf Court in Ashland.

America Remembers renewed its lease of 2,879 square feet of office space at 10195 Maple Leaf Court in Ashland.

Montpelier Feed & Seed Inc. leased 2,400 square feet of industrial space at 12927 Plaza Drive in Goochland County.

Mary N. Megson, M.D. PLLC renewed its lease of 1,570 square feet of office space at Highland II, 7229 Forest Ave. in Henrico.

•••

Joyner Commercial Properties reports the following:

Cell Story Parts & Accessories Inc. leased 2,100 square feet of retail space at 2752-A Hungary Spring Road in Henrico.

•••

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following:

Sara Jane Rutz and Amy Elizabeth Black leased approximately 1,326 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 302, in Henrico.

Hughes Health Service LLC leased 1,539 square feet at 1011 Hioaks Road, Suite D, in Richmond.

Cindy’s Alteration & Services LLC leased 800 square feet at 3991 Glenside Ave., Suite I, in Henrico.

WAWA leased 1.9 acres at 5900 W. Broad St. in Henrico.

Stanley’s leased 2,661 square feet at 2601 Park Ave. in Richmond.

Feridon Terry Productions LLC leased approximately 900 square feet at 4615 W. Broad St., Suite 127, in Richmond.

Saints Express Inc. leased approximately 704 square feet at 10368 Leadbetter Road in Hanover County.

Double Image Studio LLP renewed its lease of approximately 3,150 square feet at 217-B W. Seventh St. in Richmond.

Rise & Shine Diner LLC renewed its lease of approximately 880 square feet at 10364 Leadbetter Road, 2,772 square feet at 10372 Leadbetter Road and 10374 Leadbetter Road in Hanover.

The Community Tax Law Project renewed its lease of 1,259 square feet at 5206 Markel Road, Suite 100B, in Henrico.

Carytown Burger & Fries Inc. renewed its lease of 2,000 square feet at 5404 Lakeside Ave. in Henrico.

Richmond Tattoo Club LLC renewed its lease of 1,400 square feet at 300 E. Main St., Suite 1, in Richmond.

Marvel Architects, Landscape Architects, Urban Designers PLLC renewed its lease of 1,100 square feet at 300 E. Main St., Suite 2, in Richmond.

Nicola Flora LLC renewed its lease of 1,056 square feet at 1219 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.

Clyde L. Charity renewed its lease of 4,800 square feet at 2501 Magnolia Road in Richmond.

Northside Grille Restaurant Inc. renewed its lease of 2,954 square feet at 1215-1217 Bellevue Ave. in Richmond.

Turning Point Mental Health Services LLC renewed its lease of 1,116 square feet at 4605 W. Broad St. in Richmond.

RVA Audio & Tint LLC renewed its lease of 1,375 square feet at 3813 Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield.

Tortilleria Mixteca LLC leased 4,692 square feet at 5172 Nine Mile Road in Henrico.

SALES

Commonwealth Commercial Partners LLC reports the following transactions:

Marwaha Business Park LLC purchased 88,890 +/- square feet at 1910, 1920 and 1950 E. Parham Road in Henrico from SIR Properties Trust for $5,350,000. Tucker Dowdy and Michael Good represented the purchaser.

•••

Pollard & Bagby Inc. reports the following:

Arcadia Realty LLC purchased approximately 1,900 square feet at 244 Arcadia St. in Midlothian for $312,500. Tony Rolando represented the seller De Sales Inc.

Alicia Toler purchased 4,200 square feet at 17205 Genito Road in Amelia Court House for $163,500. Lebs Breeden and Scott White represented the seller Servant Properties LLC.